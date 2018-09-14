MILWAUKEE — The Al McGuire Center was rocking Friday night in a way that would’ve made its namesake proud.
Boosted by a more-than-capacity crowd of 3,805 — more than Marquette’s men’s basketball team drew for three NIT games last spring — that included a raucous student section with everyone wearing “Block the Badgers” gold T-shirts, the Golden Eagles were flying high.
No. 21 Marquette was in command most of the first set against the No. 6 University of Wisconsin volleyball team and held a 23-20 lead.
But a kill by Dana Rettke triggered a 5-0 closing run that featured three blocks by Rettke and Grace Loberg and the Badgers never trailed the rest of the night as they rolled to a convincing 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 victory.
“I thought we weathered the storm,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “This is an exciting environment, a lot of people in here for both sides. We knew the energy was going to be really high for those guys.
“We wanted to weather the storm and we wanted to play great defense. I thought we did a fantastic job defensively the latter part of that first set and all the way through. Offensively, they’re pretty talented and I thought we were disciplined and well-coordinated with our block and our back court.”
The Golden Eagles (7-3) were hitting .333 late in the first set, before the Badgers (6-1) began to assert themselves defensively. Marquette ended up hitting just .118 for the match.
“I think defensively that was the best we’ve played this year,” redshirt junior Madison Duello said. “And this was the time that we needed to play defense like that. We turned it around from last weekend and I think that was great.”
Sheffield was pleased to see the way his team bounced back from adversity, something that was missing last Friday in UW’s loss at Baylor.
“That wasn’t a strength of ours last week and something we discussed this week is closing sets out,” he said. “I thought we did a really good of closing it out.
“That’s the best we’ve played defensively. We’ve talked quite a bit that our offense is our offense, but our defense is what’s going to allow us to be an elite team or not. I thought we put that on our shoulders to be good defensively tonight. The team answered the bell.”
The Badgers were led offensively by Duello with a match-high 14 kills, hitting .591.
“We ran her up the middle quite a bit and she was really effective no matter where that block was coming up,” Sheffield said. “I thought she was very physical tonight.”
Duello also was part of a front line effort along with Rettke and Loberg to put up a strong block against Marquette’s powerful Allie Barber, who finished with 11 kills but had five hitting errors and hit just .200.
“She’s a great player and we were really focused on that,” Duello said. “We were really trying to put up a good block so our defense could work around that and I think they did a great job back there.”
Rettke finished with eight blocks — five of them coming in the first set — and junior Tiffany Clark had 12 digs.
“I think the big thing for us is defense,” Duello said. “We have a lot of weapons on offense, but I think our defense is what’s going to keep us in matches.
“It was a great environment in here. Even though they weren’t really cheering for us it was just so fun to be in a place just as loud as the Field House. I think it was a good test for us.”
Wisconsin 25 25 25
Marquette 23 14 15
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 1-11-2, Williams 3-0-1, Rettke 8-2-8, Loberg 9-9-3, Dodge 0-4-0, Haggerty 7-8-1, Duello 14-3-2, Bell 0-0-0, Clark 0-12-0. Totals 43-49-9.
MARQUETTE (kills-digs-blocks) — Speckman 0-3-1, Werch 5-6-1, Rosenthal 6-0-3, Barber 11-3-0, Haak 4-8-0, Orf 2-1-1, Rose 0-4-0, Konovodoff 0-17-0, M. Mosher 6-1-1, Schoessow 0-0-0. Totals 34-43-4.
Hitting percentage — W .330, M .118. Aces — W 2 (Loberg, Haggerty), M 2 (Werch, Haak). Assists — W 41 (Hilley 35), M 33 (Speckman 18). Att. — 3,805.