Wisconsin setters Izzy Ashburn, MJ Hammill make strong cases in spring victory

MUKWONAGO — Izzy Ashburn or MJ Hammill?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the University of Wisconsin volleyball team heading into the 2022 season has been which setter will replace Sydney Hilley in that critical position.

And would either of the candidates be able to sustain the Favre-Rodgers-esque run of excellence the Badgers have experienced at that leadership spot with Lauren Carlini for four years and Hilley for five, a stretch that included six first-team and two second-team All-American performances.

Would it be Ashburn, Hilley’s former high school teammate, who has made a name for herself as a serving specialist during her first three seasons at UW? Or would it be Hammill, a highly-regarded recruit who filled in for Hilley during the only match she missed at Minnesota during the 2021 spring season?

Turns out, it could very well be both.

The Badgers gave a glimpse at how that would look in Sunday’s match against Marquette at Mukwonago High School as they used a 6-2 lineup with Hammill and Ashburn rotating at the setter position.

It proved to be a successful arrangement as Hammill had 25 assists and Ashburn 19 as the Badgers defeated the Golden Eagles 25-22, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23 before a sellout crowd.

“I’ve got confidence in both the setters, whether we run a 5-1 or a 6-2,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “They’re both great competitors and really good IQ kids.

“Both setters are young, but they’re fearless. They’ve set a lot of matches in their lives, they just haven’t set a ton of matches in college.”

For the uninitiated, in a 6-2 lineup the setter is always in the back row with one subbing in when the other is due to rotate to the front row. The advantage is the team always has three hitters available in the front row, which usually strengthens the team’s blocking.

That’s different than the usual 5-1 offense in which the setter stays in for six rotations, spending half the time in the front row with just two hitters available.

“I think both systems have their pros and cons,” Sheffield said. “ I think we’ve got quite a few attackers and it allows us to utilize them a little bit more. I thought we did a pretty good job with it today.”

Rather than competing against each other, Ashburn and Hammill say they’ve been committed to working together to improve each other.

“We’re just going about it with straight-up support for each other and wanting the best for the other person and the team, honestly,” Ashburn said. “If running a 6-2 is the best, then we are going to set alike in order for that to be possible to happen.”

Hammill said that by working together, each has improved.

“It’s not as new when you have somebody else doing it with you,” she said. “It’s not that we would’ve been scared doing it alone, but it’s like you’ve got somebody else with you figuring out the exact same things and knowing that you get to work with them everyday.”

Among the keys to running a 6-2 is to have two capable setters, but also to have depth of pin hitters who can play six rotations.

“I think that we have a very special team and we have the opportunity to showcase so many different hitters and allow so many different hitters to play in different positions,” Ashburn said. “It’s almost more kudos to our team and our hitters that we’re capable of putting so many people in different spots and them looking comfortable. I don’t think a lot of teams have this many great hitters that can fill in these roles.”

The Badgers were somewhat short-handed up front, with outside hitter Julia Orzol shut down for the rest of the spring to rest her legs.

But they still had plenty off offense, led by Devyn Robinson with 15 kills, hitting .478, with Anna Smrek adding 12 kills (.440), Liz Gregorski 11 kills (.300) and Lauren Jardine 10 kills (.231).

The depth up front will be considerable in the fall with the addition of Michigan State transfer Sarah Franklin and freshman Ella Wrobel at outside hitter and the expected return of middle blocker Danielle Hart from a knee injury.

“When you talk about Franklin and Orzol and Hart and Wrobel, those are all people that have the ability of getting in there,” Sheffield said. “It’s not totally setter dependent. It’s also what the hitters are doing and what the passers are doing.

“When you run a 6-2 you’ve got to have pins that can play all six rotations because you eat up the subs really quick. So you need outsides who can pass all six rotations.”

The Badgers played a traditional 5-1 lineup in the first two spring matches, but will go with the 6-2 again on Friday when they play Northern Iowa at Dubuque.

Sheffield said he’s in no hurry to decide which approach he will ultimately use.

“We may not know until we get into the preseason in the fall,” he said.

Marquette 22 16 25 23

Wisconsin 25 25 18 25

MARQUETTE (kills-digs-blocks) — Anchante 0-8-1, Svetnik 6-2-0, Reitsma 12-5-0, Lund 0-0-0, Fotl 0-5-0, Hamilton 13-9-2, Murray 5-0-6, Nuessmeier 3-1-1, Skrabak 1-17-0, Bray 12-3-5, Naber 0-6-0. Totals 52-56-9.

WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Reed 0-5-0, Boyer 0-14-0, MacDonald 1-11-0, Gregorski 11-2-1, Hammill 0-5-0, Crawford 3-2-3, Robinson 15-3-4, Ashburn 0-10-0, Smrek 12-2-4, Demps 8-1-1, Jardine 10-2-1. Totals 60-57-9.

Hitting percentage — M .238, W .283. Aces — M 4 (Reitsma 2), W 9 (Boyer, Hammill, Crawford, Ashburn 2). Assists — M 46 (Anchante 21), W 51 (Hammill 25).