Three members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team were named Wednesday to the All-Big Ten Conference first team.

Sophomore Dana Rettke was one of 10 unanimous selections for the 18-player team, which also includes sophomore Sydney Hilley and redshirt junior Madison Duello.

Rettke, a 6-foot-8 middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, averaged 4.00 kills per set in Big Ten matches with a .439 hitting percentage, second best in the conference. She led the conference with 1.41 blocks per set.

Hilley, a 6-foot setter from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, led the Big Ten with 12.19 assists per set and directed the Badgers to the second best hitting percentage (.271) in league play.

Duello, a 6-3 opposite from Kansas City, Missouri, averaged 2.84 kills per set and hit .275.

Senior middle blocker Tionna Williams was named as UW’s Sportsmanship Award recipient.

Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson was named Player of the Year and Co-Setter of the Year, along with senior Jordyn Poulter of Illinois.

Penn State senior libero Kendall White was voted the Defensive Player of the Year and outside hitter Jonni Parker was chosen as Freshman of the Year.

Hugh McCutcheon was voted Coach of the Year by both the conference coaches and media after leading the Gophers to the Big Ten title with a 19-1 record.

FIRST TEAM (* denotes unanimous selection)

Ali Bastianelli, Sr., Illinois*

Jordyn Poulter, Sr., Illinois*

Jacqueline Quade, Jr., Illinois*

Erika Pritchard, So., Maryland

Carly Skjodt, Sr., Michigan*

Regan Pittman, So., Minnesota

Stephanie Samedy, So., Minnesota*

Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Sr., Minnesota*

Mikaela Foecke, Sr., Nebraska*

Kenzie Maloney, Sr., Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, So., Nebraska

Jonni Parker, Fr., Penn State

Kendall White, Sr., Penn State*

Sherridan Atkinson, Sr., Purdue*

Blake Mohler, Jr., Purdue

Madison Duello, Jr., Wisconsin

Sydney Hilley, So., Wisconsin

Dana Rettke, So., Wisconsin*

SECOND TEAM

Ashlyn Fleming, Jr., Illinois

Deyshia Lofton, Jr., Indiana

Taylor Louis, Sr., Iowa

Jenna Lerg, Sr., Michigan

Alexis Hart, Jr., Minnesota

Taylor Morgan, Jr., Minnesota

Adanna Rollins, Fr., Minnesota

Kaitlyn Hord, Fr., Penn State

Bryanna Weiskircher, Sr., Penn State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Paige Jones, Michigan

CC McGraw, Minnesota

Adanna Rollins, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, Nebraska

Callie Schwarzenbach, Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State

Jonni Parker, Penn State

Player of the Year: Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Sr., Minnesota

Defensive Player of the Year: Kendall White, Sr., Penn State

Co-Setter of the Year: Jordyn Poulter, Sr., Illinois

Co-Setter of the Year: Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Sr., Minnesota

Freshman of the Year: Jonni Parker, Penn State

Coach of the Year (Coaches and Media): Hugh McCutcheon, Minnesota

