Three members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team were named Wednesday to the All-Big Ten Conference first team.
Sophomore Dana Rettke was one of 10 unanimous selections for the 18-player team, which also includes sophomore Sydney Hilley and redshirt junior Madison Duello.
Rettke, a 6-foot-8 middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, averaged 4.00 kills per set in Big Ten matches with a .439 hitting percentage, second best in the conference. She led the conference with 1.41 blocks per set.
Hilley, a 6-foot setter from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, led the Big Ten with 12.19 assists per set and directed the Badgers to the second best hitting percentage (.271) in league play.
Duello, a 6-3 opposite from Kansas City, Missouri, averaged 2.84 kills per set and hit .275.
Senior middle blocker Tionna Williams was named as UW’s Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Minnesota senior Samantha Seliger-Swenson was named Player of the Year and Co-Setter of the Year, along with senior Jordyn Poulter of Illinois.
Penn State senior libero Kendall White was voted the Defensive Player of the Year and outside hitter Jonni Parker was chosen as Freshman of the Year.
Hugh McCutcheon was voted Coach of the Year by both the conference coaches and media after leading the Gophers to the Big Ten title with a 19-1 record.
FIRST TEAM (* denotes unanimous selection)
Ali Bastianelli, Sr., Illinois*
Jordyn Poulter, Sr., Illinois*
Jacqueline Quade, Jr., Illinois*
Erika Pritchard, So., Maryland
Carly Skjodt, Sr., Michigan*
Regan Pittman, So., Minnesota
Stephanie Samedy, So., Minnesota*
Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Sr., Minnesota*
Mikaela Foecke, Sr., Nebraska*
Kenzie Maloney, Sr., Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins, So., Nebraska
Jonni Parker, Fr., Penn State
Kendall White, Sr., Penn State*
Sherridan Atkinson, Sr., Purdue*
Blake Mohler, Jr., Purdue
Madison Duello, Jr., Wisconsin
Sydney Hilley, So., Wisconsin
Dana Rettke, So., Wisconsin*
SECOND TEAM
Ashlyn Fleming, Jr., Illinois
Deyshia Lofton, Jr., Indiana
Taylor Louis, Sr., Iowa
Jenna Lerg, Sr., Michigan
Alexis Hart, Jr., Minnesota
Taylor Morgan, Jr., Minnesota
Adanna Rollins, Fr., Minnesota
Kaitlyn Hord, Fr., Penn State
Bryanna Weiskircher, Sr., Penn State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Paige Jones, Michigan
CC McGraw, Minnesota
Adanna Rollins, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, Nebraska
Callie Schwarzenbach, Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State
Jonni Parker, Penn State
Player of the Year: Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Sr., Minnesota
Defensive Player of the Year: Kendall White, Sr., Penn State
Co-Setter of the Year: Jordyn Poulter, Sr., Illinois
Co-Setter of the Year: Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Sr., Minnesota
Freshman of the Year: Jonni Parker, Penn State
Coach of the Year (Coaches and Media): Hugh McCutcheon, Minnesota