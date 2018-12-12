Three members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team earned All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the organization announced Wednesday.
Sophomore Dana Rettke was named to the first team for the second time, sophomore Sydney Hilley made the second team and redshirt junior Madison Duello was named to the third team.
In addition, junior Tiffany Clark received honorable mention.
Rettke, a 6-foot-8 middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, becomes just the third UW player to earn multiple first-team honors, joining Sherisa Livingston (2000-01) and Lauren Carlini (2014-15-16).
She averaged 3.74 kills per set and ranked second in the nation with a .423 hitting percentage. She ranked sixth nationally with 1.54 blocks per set.
Hilley, a 6-foot setter from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, averaged 11.98 assists per set, fourth best in the nation. She was second on the team with 30 service aces and averaged 2.41 digs per set. The Badgers hit .286 as a team, eighth best in the nation.
Duello, a 6-3 right side from Kansas City, Missouri, averaged 2.70 kills per set while hitting .292. She also averaged 0.76 blocks per set.
Hilley and Duello become the 22nd and 23rd UW players to earn All-American honors.
Clark, a 5-11 libero from Naperville, Illinois, led the team with 4.41 digs per set.
Rettke was one of nine Big Ten Conference players named to the 14-member first team. Joining her were senior right side Sherridan Atkinson of Purdue; senior outside Mikaela Foecke and sophomore middle Lauren Stivrins of Nebraska; senior setter Jordyn Poulter and junior outside Jacqueline Quade of Illinois; sophomore right side Stephanie Samedy and senior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota; and junior libero Kendall White of Penn State.
The other five first-team selections came from Stanford and BYU. Stanford led all teams with three selections: junior setter Jenna Gray, junior libero Morgan Hentz and junior outside Kathryn Plummer. BYU’s choices were senior setter Lyndie Haddock-Eppich and senior outside Roni Jones-Perry.
BYU middle blocker Heather Gneiting was named Freshman of the Year. The Player of the Year will be announced Friday at the All-America banquet in Minneapolis.