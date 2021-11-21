Wisconsin overcomes multiple match points to beat Minnesota in marathon volleyball match

MINNEAPOLIS — The question put to Kelly Sheffield a few days earlier was whether he thought his University of Wisconsin volleyball team was approaching its peak heading into the final stretch of the season.
The No. 5 Badgers answered that question in the affirmative Sunday as they battled back from the brink to pull out a thrilling five-set victory over No. 9 Minnesota at Maturi Pavilion.
Dana Rettke recorded 21 kills and nine blocks to lead a balanced UW attack to a 24-26, 25-19, 25-27, 28-26, 15-12 victory.
The victory keeps the Badgers (23-3, 15-3 Big Ten) in a tie with Nebraska for first place in the conference, and they can capture their third consecutive championship with wins next weekend over the Cornhuskers and Indiana at the UW Field House.
But the Gophers (18-8, 13-5) did all they could to derail that.
“It was an epic match,” Sheffield said. “It’s two teams that are just battling. That was great. It came down to the end game. The end of the sets and who was playing a little bit cleaner. You had four of those sets that were really close. There were some epic comebacks, and that comes down to both teams really being mentally tough.”
The Badgers’ mental toughness repeatedly was put to the test as they let big leads get away in the first and third sets, then dug a big hole in the fourth.
UW led by as many as eight points in the first set and got to set point at 24-22 before Minnesota closed with a 4-0 run.
The Badgers again were in command through most of the second set, only to see the Gophers rally again and get to within two at 21-19. But this time it was UW that finished with a 4-0 run to even the match.
The Badgers led by as many as eight points early in the third set and got to set point at 24-21, only to see the Gophers charge back, closing out with a 6-1 run.
UW looked to be in deep trouble when it fell behind, but this time it was the Badgers that rallied to get even with an 8-1 run. Minnesota got to match point three times, but the Badgers fought off them and evened the match with a 3-0 run that included kills by Julia Orzol and Devyn Robinson.
“We were down pretty good in the fourth set, and there’s no magic way to get back into it,” Sheffield said. “You’ve just got to continue to play good volleyball and trust your teammates and your training. It was two teams that were just rising up and applying pressure. Our team kept its composure.
“The past week-and-a-half of practice have been really good. We’re getting better. This is the time of year you want to be playing your best volleyball, and we feel like we're getting closer and closer to that.”
The Badgers never trailed in the fifth set, but it still didn’t come easily. UW was up 13-9 before Minnesota scored three straight to get to 13-12. But a block by Rettke and Sydney Hilley and a hitting error by Minnesota’s Jenna Wenaas gave the Badgers the marathon victory in a match that lasted just under three hours.
“That was an intense battle,” UW libero Lauren Barnes said. “It was awesome. I really have no words now.
“Our focus was playing with heart. That game was all about heart. Whoever had more heart was winning that game, and you could tell our whole team was in it. We focused on trusting each other and playing with heart.”
The Badgers got big contributions across the board, as Jade Demps had career-highs of 18 kills and 16 digs; Grace Loberg and Orzol both had 14 kills and Robinson added 13. Barnes had 25 digs.
“It was a great team effort,” Sheffield said. “We can go through everybody that got into the match, things they did really well to get us to this point. We’ve got some big-time players on this team, as they do, and the big-time players played like big-timers. But our entire team was there contributing and balling out.”
Rettke, who has had some of her best career matches against the Gophers, was excited about the composure her team showed.
“I think that takes a lot of maturity from every person on the court in that moment in the fourth set,” she said. “It was crazy. I loved our fight and that was prominent in the entire match, just how much we were scrapping and getting after it. I think we really found our groove.”
Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy, who was part of the senior class that was honored after the match, had 31 kills to go with 20 digs and four blocks.
“She’s a beast,” said Barnes, who played with Samedy for two seasons before transferring to UW. “She’s very hard to stop. She’s fun to play against and she’s fun to play with.”
|Wisconsin
|24
|25
|25
|28
|15
|Minnesota
|26
|19
|27
|26
|12
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Barnes 0-25-0, Hilley 2-16-3, Boyer 0-1-0, Civita 0-13-0 Robinson 13-0-4, Ashburn 0-1-0, Smrek 2-0-2, Demps 18-16-1 Rettke 21-2-9, Loberg 14-5-4, Orzol 14-14-0. Totals 84-93-14.
MINNESOTA (kills-digs-blocks) — Wenaas 20-15-4, Shaffmaster 3-17-3, Kilkelly 0-10-0, McGraw 0-23-0, Miyabe 15-4-0, Samedy 31-20-4, McMenimen 0-0-0, Husemann 0-0-9, Myers 1-1-2. Totals 70-90-11.
Hitting percentage — W .277, M .215. Aces — W 3 (Hilley, Boyer, Civita), M 4 (Myers 3). Assists — W 75 (Hilley 65), M 69 (Shaffmaster 58). Att. — 5,700.