Wisconsin overcomes multiple match points to beat Minnesota in marathon volleyball match

UW led by as many as eight points in the first set and got to set point at 24-22 before Minnesota closed with a 4-0 run.

The Badgers again were in command through most of the second set, only to see the Gophers rally again and get to within two at 21-19. But this time it was UW that finished with a 4-0 run to even the match.

The Badgers led by as many as eight points early in the third set and got to set point at 24-21, only to see the Gophers charge back, closing out with a 6-1 run.

UW looked to be in deep trouble when it fell behind, but this time it was the Badgers that rallied to get even with an 8-1 run. Minnesota got to match point three times, but the Badgers fought off them and evened the match with a 3-0 run that included kills by Julia Orzol and Devyn Robinson.

“We were down pretty good in the fourth set, and there’s no magic way to get back into it,” Sheffield said. “You’ve just got to continue to play good volleyball and trust your teammates and your training. It was two teams that were just rising up and applying pressure. Our team kept its composure.