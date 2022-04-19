 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin outside hitter Lauren Jardine enters transfer portal

UW players celebrate the four-set victory over Nebraska, including, from left, Lauren Jardine (17), Liz Gregorski (4) and Jade Demps (15), on Nov. 26, 2021, at the UW Field House.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Outside hitter Lauren Jardine of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2 Jardine, from Highland, Utah, played in 14 matches in her freshman season, averaging 1.88 kills per set and hitting .235. She had a career-high 14 kills against Northern Illinois.

The Badgers still figure to have plenty of depth at the outside hitter spot with returners Julia Orzol, Jade Demps and Liz Gregorski, Michigan State transfer Sarah Franklin and incoming freshman Ella Wrobel.

