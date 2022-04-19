Wisconsin outside hitter Lauren Jardine enters transfer portal

Outside hitter Lauren Jardine of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2 Jardine, from Highland, Utah, played in 14 matches in her freshman season, averaging 1.88 kills per set and hitting .235. She had a career-high 14 kills against Northern Illinois.

The Badgers still figure to have plenty of depth at the outside hitter spot with returners Julia Orzol, Jade Demps and Liz Gregorski, Michigan State transfer Sarah Franklin and incoming freshman Ella Wrobel.