The University of Wisconsin volleyball team, riding a four-match winning streak, moved up two spots to No. 5 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.
The Badgers (16-4, 9-3 Big Ten) posted victories over then-No. 12 Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend.
BYU (22-0) remains atop the poll followed by Stanford (20-1) and then three Big Ten teams, with Minnesota (18-2) at No. 3 and Illinois (20-3) at No. 4.
Rounding out the top 10 are Texas (14-4), Penn State (18-4), Nebraska (16-6), Creighton (20-4) and Pittsburgh (23-1).
Two other Big Ten teams are in the top 25, with Purdue (19-4) at No. 13 and Michigan (18-5) and No. 14.
The Badgers play Minnesota on Wednesday and Michigan on Sunday at the UW Field House.
The Badgers are ranked No. 6 in this week’s NCAA RPI list, behind Stanford, Illinois, BYU, Minnesota and Texas.