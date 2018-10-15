The University of Wisconsin volleyball team slipped one spot to No. 9 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll after splitting two matches over the weekend.
The Badgers (12-4, 5-3 Big Ten), who swept Northwestern and lost to Illinois, are back to the same spot in the poll they occupied at the start of the season, after rising as high as No. 2.
BYU, Stanford and Minnesota held on to the top three spots in the polls, with Penn State jumping from No. 9 to No. 4 following a five-set victory over No. 5 Nebraska. The Cornhuskers remain at No. 5, followed by Pittsburgh, Illinois, Texas, UW and Creighton.
Two other Big Ten teams remained in the Top 25 — Michigan (13) and Purdue (17).
The Badgers also are No. 9 in the NCAA RPI list, which is topped by Stanford.
Meanwhile, junior libero Tiffany Clark earned her first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor after recording 21 digs against Northwestern and a career-high 26 against Illinois.
Clark averaged 6.71 digs per set over the weekend to move into second in the conference at 4.79 digs per set in Big Ten matches. She has had three straight matches with at least 20 digs.