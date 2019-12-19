Wisconsin, Baylor enjoy the ride as each seeks its first national volleyball title

PITTSBURGH — If the pressure of being ranked No. 1 is weighing on them, Baylor’s volleyball players are hiding it well.

As they awaited the start of their news conference Wednesday at the NCAA championship, Baylor’s Yossiam Pressley, Shelly Stafford and Gia Milana broke into song, belting out their version of “Jingle Bell Rock” in three-part harmony.

It was a moment emblematic of a joyride of a season for the top-seeded Bears, who have risen from obscurity to the top of the college volleyball world heading into Thursday’s NCAA national semifinal match against the No. 4 University of Wisconsin.

“We’ve just been trying to multiply the joy throughout each match and each week,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We’re trying to cherish each moment of this and are glad we’ve been able to make this season last as long as possible because we truly genuinely love one another and being together.”

The UW-Baylor match will bring together two programs in search of their first national title. This is, however, the third final four appearance for the Badgers (26-6), while it’s a first for the Bears (29-1), who have been accumulating firsts all season.