Wisconsin, Baylor enjoy the ride as each seek its first volleyball title

PITTSBURGH — If the pressure of being ranked No. 1 is weighing on them, Baylor’s volleyball players are hiding it well.
As they awaited the start of their news conference Wednesday at the NCAA championship, Baylor’s Yossiam Pressley, Shelly Stafford and Gia Milana broke into song, belting out their version of “Jingle Bell Rock” in three-part harmony.
It was a moment emblematic of a joyride of a season for the top-seeded Bears, who have risen from obscurity to the top of the college volleyball world heading into Thursday’s NCAA national semifinal match against the No. 4 University of Wisconsin.
“We’ve just been trying to multiply the joy throughout each match and each week,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We’re trying to cherish each moment of this and are glad we’ve been able to make this season last as long as possible because we truly genuinely love one another and being together.”
The UW-Baylor match will bring together two programs in search of their first national title. This is, however, the third final four appearance for the Badgers (26-6), while it’s a first for the Bears (29-1), who have been accumulating firsts all season.
They reached the No. 1 spot in the AVCA poll for the first time in late September after starting the season at No. 20. After surrendering the top spot to Texas following their only loss of the season to the Longhorns, the Bears regained that position after avenging that loss. Last week the Bears hosted a regional tournament for the first time and on Wednesday they had their first three first-team All-Americans selections in Pressley, Stafford and Hannah Lockin.
“It never gets old hearing ‘first,’” Stafford said. “And I hope this weekend we hear more firsts.”
The Badgers will be trying to get a first of their own — their first victory over Baylor. The Bears beat the Badgers last season in Waco, Texas, and repeated that feat in the second week of this season at the UW Field House.
Neither team, however, seems to think the result of that match is relevant to the present matchup.
“It’s kind of hard to base this game off of that one just because it was so long ago and it’s two different teams now,” UW setter Sydney Hilley said.
McGuyre echoed that sentiment and suggested that the earlier outcome might actually work in UW’s favor.
“It’s a new match,” he said. “And I think they have the advantage. You always learn more when you lose, I think, and rematches are tough.”
One consistent theme in those first two matchups was the dominance of Pressley, the leading candidate for national Player of the Year after averaging 5.37 kills per set, second-best in the nation. The 6-foot junior has done even better against the Badgers, averaging 7.88 kills per set, with 32 kills last year and 31 this season.
“We’ve played her twice and she’s had a field day against us,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Not a lot of teams can slow her down. She’s talented.”
Pressley’s prodigious leaping ability is what makes her particularly challenging for blockers.
“She obviously jumps very high,” UW’s Molly Haggerty said. “And as a blocker, you could be set up perfectly, but somehow she just manages to hit off high hands or just go around your block. And that can get really frustrating as a blocker. But I think she does that a lot.”
Indeed, she does. Just ask her teammates, who marvel at her on a daily basis. Stafford recalled a particular play last year against TCU that still sticks out in her mind.
“She got set this ball, and she jumped, and like I was expecting her to come down, because gravity exists,” Stafford said. “But literally, she kept going up and up, and I was like: When is she going to come down? And she stuck that thing at the line. That was probably the coolest volleyball moment ever.”
As spectacular as Pressley is, she hasn’t always been as prolific as she’s been against UW. In her last 18 matches, she has hit below .200 eight times and above .300 six times. By comparison, UW’s outside hitters, Haggerty and Grace Loberg, have hit below .200 just four times each over that same span, with Haggerty topping .300 eight times and Loberg nine times.
UW also is hoping that the presence of Madison Duello, who missed the earlier match with an injury, will make a difference.
“She’s kind of an important part of what we’re doing,” Sheffield said.
While Sheffield maintains his team has improved massively since that first meeting, he also sees a more mature and confident Baylor team on film. And as someone who has spent seven seasons building the UW program into a consistent national contender, he appreciates the job that McGuyre has done in bringing Baylor to prominence.
“What they’re doing down there has been incredible,” Sheffield said. “I think they’re doing things the right way. It’s steady progress but it certainly seems like they position themselves to be a place where elite players want to go. And, certainly, it seems like the kids are having a good experience and enjoying themselves.”
All-America honors
UW’s Dana Rettke and Hilley were named first-team All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Haggerty was named to the second team and Loberg received honorable mention.
It was the third first-team All-America honor for Rettke, joining Lauren Carlini as the only Badgers ever to make the first team three times.
<&rdpStrong>Photo: Badgers sweep Nebraska to advance to Final Four</&rdpStrong>