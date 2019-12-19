Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team stuns top-seeded Baylor Bears to advance to NCAA final

Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes dives for a dig as the Badgers take on the Baylor Bears in a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
PITTSBURGH — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team is one step away from its first ever NCAA championship.
The Badgers advanced to the championship match for the third time in their history with a four-set victory over No. 1 seed Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.
The No. 4 seed Badgers will face the winner of the second semifinal match between No. 3 Stanford and No. 7 Minnesota for the title on Saturday.
Junior Dana Rettke had 19 kills, eight blocks and three service aces to lead the Badgers (27-6). She hit .484 for the match. Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty had 15 kills and hit .414.
Junior Yossiana Pressley led the Bears (29-2) with 25 kills, but she also had 12 hitting errors as she hit .191 for the match.
This story will be updated. Photos: Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team headed to NCAA final with win over Baylor Bears
Baylor's Hannah Lockin (14) tries to block a spike by Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) during a semifinal in the NCAA Division I women's volleyball championships Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor's Yossiana Pressley (22) gets a spike through the block of Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley (2) and Dana Rettke (16) during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Tiffany Clark (17) lets a Baylor serve go by for a point during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes, center, dives for a dig as they play against Baylor during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor's Yossiana Prerssley (22) spikes the ball between Wisconsin's Dana Tettke (16) and Sydney Hilley (2) during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor's Marieke van Der Mark (10) gets a spike past the block of Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) during a semifinal of the NCAA Division I women's volleyball championships Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) gets a spike by Baylor's Shelly Stafford (5) and Gia Milana (77) during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Wisconsin team celebrates after defeating Baylor in a semifinal of the NCAA Division I women's volleyball championships, Thursday Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) spikes the ball for the match-winning point over Baylor during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, embraces Baylor's Yossiana Pressley after a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor's Yossiana Pressley (22) leads her team through the congratulatory handshakes with Wisconsin during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor's Yossiana Pressley cannot save the ball from going out as she plays against Wisconsin during the semifinals of the NCAA division I women's volleyball championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's M.E. Dodge (19) sets the ball while playing against Baylor during the semifinals of the NCAA division I women's volleyball championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Wisconsin won to advance to the championship match Saturday.
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS
