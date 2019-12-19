Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team stuns top-seeded Baylor Bears to advance to NCAA final

PITTSBURGH — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team is one step away from its first ever NCAA championship.

The Badgers advanced to the championship match for the third time in their history with a four-set victory over No. 1 seed Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The No. 4 seed Badgers will face the winner of the second semifinal match between No. 3 Stanford and No. 7 Minnesota for the title on Saturday.

Junior Dana Rettke had 19 kills, eight blocks and three service aces to lead the Badgers (27-6). She hit .484 for the match. Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty had 15 kills and hit .414.

Junior Yossiana Pressley led the Bears (29-2) with 25 kills, but she also had 12 hitting errors as she hit .191 for the match.

