An expanded capacity at the Field House pushed University of Wisconsin volleyball crowds to a record high in 2018.
But while the Badgers played in front of more than 4,700 fans on average at home matches, that left 31 percent of tickets unused for the season.
Opening six sections of the Field House's upper deck for the 2018 season pushed UW's announced attendance to a team-record average of 6,827, which ranked second nationally behind Nebraska.
UW had announced sellouts of 7,052 — 1,040 more than the capacity before parts of the upper deck were brought up to code — in all 12 regular-season home matches.
The announced attendance represents the number of tickets sold or distributed for an event. Like most major college athletics programs, UW uses ticket scanners to keep an accurate count of the number of people who actually attended the contest.
Those scanners reported an average of 4,731 fans on hand for Badgers home matches in 2018, an increase of 24 percent over 2017 and 5 percent better than the previous high of 4,499 set in 2016.
The 2018 home opener against Texas on Sept. 1 drew 5,727 fans, the largest figure in 12 years of ticket scanner data. UW also packed more than 5,000 spectators into the Field House for Big Ten Conference matches against Minnesota, Michigan and Purdue.
On average, there were 2,097 tickets unused per Badgers home match. The lowest actual crowd size was 4,125 for an NCAA Tournament second-round game against Pepperdine on Nov. 30.
Attendance for Badgers volleyball home matches has been on a remarkable rise over the past six seasons as the team's fortunes have improved. UW drew a scanner count of 1,348 fans per game in 2012. The 2018 average is a 251 percent increase over six seasons earlier.
The Badgers, who were 25-7 in 2018, have made it to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in the last six seasons.
After UW increased volleyball season ticket prices by a range of $5 to $35 for 2018, the Badgers' season ticket base was 6,422. That left less than 700 tickets open for single-game purchases.
Explore the 12 years of ticket scanner data in the graphic below: