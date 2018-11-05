Coming off back-to-back home losses to Minnesota and Michigan, the University of Wisconsin volleyball dropped three spots to No. 8 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, released Monday.
BYU maintained its spot at the top of the poll, followed by Stanford, Minnesota, Illinois, Texas, Nebraska and Penn State.
The Badgers (16-6, 9-5 Big Ten) are ranked No. 7 in the NCAA RPI listing this week.
The NCAA Volleyball Committee announced its preliminary top 10 teams on Sunday for the NCAA tournament, with the Badgers being ranked No. 5 behind BYU, Stanford, Minnesota and Illinois. The top four seeds would be in position to host the regional tournaments, with the top 16 hosting first- and second-round matches.