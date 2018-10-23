The honors keep coming for Dana Rettke.
Rettke, a sophomore middle blocker for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, Tuesday was named the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week for her performances in victories over then-No. 5 Nebraska and Iowa last weekend.
Rettke matched her career best 10 blocks against Nebraska while adding 12 kills. She followed that up with 17 kills and no hitting errors as she hit .739 against Iowa. For the weekend she averaged 3.62 kills per set while hitting .531 and had 1.62 blocks per set.
Rettke becomes the fifth Badger player to receive the national award and the first since Molly Haggerty in 2016. Others to receive the honor were Jenny Maastricht in 200, Lizzy Fitzgerald in 2000 and 2001 and Jackie Simpson in 2006.
The Big Ten named Rettke as the conference player of the week on Monday.