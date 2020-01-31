Wisconsin Badgers bid to host NCAA championships in volleyball, women's hockey, cross country

In arguing a case for the University of Wisconsin to host the NCAA women's volleyball championships at the Kohl Center, Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield comes armed with details.
When Madison hosted the semifinals and final twice before, he pointed out, it set attendance records both times. The Badgers have climbed to second nationally in attendance for home matches at the UW Field House and sold out a Friday afternoon NCAA regional game in minutes.
The youth volleyball camps that the Badgers run in the summer routinely are among the biggest in the country, attracting 2,500 participants.
"To me, it's absolutely perfect," Sheffield said. "And it's time. Not only do I think we ought to be hosting a final four, quite frankly, I think we ought to be in a regular rotation to host a final four."
UW is taking a shot at it after working with the Madison Area Sports Commission to enter a bid for the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championships in 2024 or 2025.
The school also is looking to land the Women's Frozen Four for Madison for the first time and bring back the NCAA cross country national meet, both in 2024.
UW hasn't hosted the volleyball championship since drawing a then-record announced crowd of 13,194 for Long Beach State's victory over Penn State in the 1998 title game at the Kohl Center.
That beat the championship game record set at the UW Field House in 1993 — 11,114 for the same teams and result.
The Badgers advanced to the final four for the third time in December after winning the 2019 Big Ten Conference championship. They have qualified for the NCAA tournament in seven straight seasons, becoming a popular box office draw.
"With where our program's at and the excitement around Wisconsin when it comes to volleyball, we thought that this was an opportunity to try to make a run at it," UW senior associate athletic director Jason King said. "Our program's competing at a very high level, and to host a prestigious championship like that in the Kohl Center, which we think would be a great venue, it just seemed to make sense."
UW's 2024 bid has competition from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, which also threw its hat in the ring for the 2023 championship. Bids for most sports are due Monday, and hosts for more than 500 NCAA tournament events for the 2022-23 through 2025-26 school years will be announced in October.
One hurdle for the Madison effort is the requirement to host the American Volleyball Coaches Association convention during the week of the championship. That event has grown significantly since it last was here in 1998.
It normally draws between 2,600 and 2,800 people and has requirements for square footage and ceiling height that could be a challenge for what's available at Madison venues.
Jamie Patrick, vice president of the Madison Area Sports Commission, said Madison would have to stage the convention differently than other cities have but can make it work.
The sports group also worked with Edgewood College to bid for the NCAA Division III women's volleyball championship at the Dane County Coliseum in 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025. Athletic director Al Brisack said it's the first time that Edgewood has bid to host an NCAA event.
"We're right in the heart of volleyball country," Patrick said. "In general, our community celebrates college athletics more than anything. Of course, we have Packers and Brewers fans here, but we're a college town."
UW has submitted bids in the past to host the Women's Frozen Four at 2,273-seat LaBahn Arena but was passed over in part because the NCAA requires 3,500 seats. So the school turned to the adjacent Kohl Center, which holds 15,329 for hockey.
The hockey bid was only for 2024 because the WIAA state boys basketball tournament is already booked for the Frozen Four dates in the other years that will be awarded in this cycle.
The Badgers have won their way to a record-tying six straight Women's Frozen Fours and claimed their fifth NCAA title last season.
"It's the same type of scenario you're talking about with volleyball," King said. "We compete at a very high level, and we think it would be great to be able to host the nation's best here in Madison."
As it did in the last bidding cycle four years ago, UW partnered with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission on a Men's Frozen Four bid for Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. UW was the host for the 2016 event there.
In cross country, the Badgers are seeking to add the 2024 nationals and regionals in 2023 and 2025 to the 2022 Big Ten meet scheduled for the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course.
UW director of cross country and track and field Mick Byrne said the reaction from the NCAA was favorable when the Badgers last hosted nationals on a snowy day in November 2018.
"I think they were blown away by the size of the crowd that was there, just the whole spectacle that we put on," Byrne said. "The feedback from the NCAA is they want us back in the rotation."