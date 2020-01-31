Wisconsin Badgers bid to host NCAA championships in volleyball, women's hockey, cross country

Jamie Patrick, vice president of the Madison Area Sports Commission, said Madison would have to stage the convention differently than other cities have but can make it work.

The sports group also worked with Edgewood College to bid for the NCAA Division III women's volleyball championship at the Dane County Coliseum in 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025. Athletic director Al Brisack said it's the first time that Edgewood has bid to host an NCAA event.

"We're right in the heart of volleyball country," Patrick said. "In general, our community celebrates college athletics more than anything. Of course, we have Packers and Brewers fans here, but we're a college town."

UW has submitted bids in the past to host the Women's Frozen Four at 2,273-seat LaBahn Arena but was passed over in part because the NCAA requires 3,500 seats. So the school turned to the adjacent Kohl Center, which holds 15,329 for hockey.

The hockey bid was only for 2024 because the WIAA state boys basketball tournament is already booked for the Frozen Four dates in the other years that will be awarded in this cycle.

The Badgers have won their way to a record-tying six straight Women's Frozen Fours and claimed their fifth NCAA title last season.