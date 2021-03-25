Winter break in Italy helped mend UW senior libero Giorgia Civita

There was always a bit of mystery surrounding Giorgia Civita from the time she decided last July to transfer from Wichita State to join the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
One one end of the spectrum, there was always the chance that following her third torn ACL Civita might not regain the form that made her the 2018 Libero of the Year in the American Athletic Conference.
On the other end there was the hope her rehab would progress to the point where she could help fill a void in the Badgers’ backcourt and play a pivotal role in their pursuit of the program’s first national championship.
After some tough months in the fall when it was not certain she would ever see the court, Civita has regained much of her mobility and reignited her passion for the sport.
“She’s an important player for us,” said UW coach Kelly Sheffield. “We’re glad to have her.”
It’s been a long, sometimes painful and lonely, path for Civita from a total unknown to the program eight months ago to an essential performer on a No. 1 ranked team.
Her first months with the program were spent rehabbing the knee injury that forced her to miss the 2019 season. Her days were spent working with trainer Kristy Walker, strength and conditioning coach Kevin Schultz and watching her new teammates from the sideline.
“Rehab is hard and it is lonely,” Sheffield said. “Especially when you come to a place where you know nobody. She had no connections. She didn’t know any of the players, she didn’t know the staff and we’re in the time of COVID, so it was a challenging time for her.”
She was finally cleared to participate in a couple practices before playing in a scrimmage in late November to conclude the fall training period. But even that was something of a mixed blessing.
“It was exciting but at the same time frustrating,” said Civita, a 5-foot-6 defensive specialist. “I feel like it happens to everyone who’s been injured, all you think about is how you used to be. You don’t realize that I haven’t literally practiced in two years.
“You get to a game and you would think that people are excited that you finally have a chance to play. But at the same time you get frustrated because you are not the player that you used to be.”
As the players prepared to head out for the winter break, Sheffield had a conversation with Civita.
“Our talk going into the break was that this next month and a half is the most important period of your volleyball career,” Sheffield said.
That proved to be prophetic. In a positive way.
Civita returned to her native Milan, Italy, for the first time in a year, determined to continue mending physically and mentally.
“It was mentally what I needed,” she said. “It’s like when you’re so overwhelmed that you just need a break and sometimes the best thing you can do is see the people you love and that care about you.”
With Italy in shutdown mode due to COVID-19, Civita’s routine was different from previous times when she returned home. Instead of visiting with friends she spent her time with her parents, her brother Luca and sister Roberta.
“Every morning me, my sister, my brother and my dad would go biking for two or three hours and then I was going home and doing my rehab things,” she said. “It was nice to just have a break from this past year that was mentally hard for me and seeing the people that care about me the most.”
When she returned to Madison in January she was like a different player and a different person.
“I didn’t feel like I really met Gio until January,” said assistant coach Brittany Dildine, who works with the passers.
Sheffield felt the same way.
“She came back and you could just tell that she put the work in,” he said. “She was so frustrated and down a lot in the fall and you could see some pep in her step and some enthusiasm when she came back. She came back a different person, much more light-hearted, playful with a little cockiness thrown in there.”
She’s backed up everything with her performance on the court, at least when she’s been able to play. After playing the first four matches she missed two weeks because of a concussion suffered in practice. She returned to play against Michigan State but then the program was paused by a COVID outbreak and the next seven matches were canceled before a return to action Sunday with a victory over No. 4 Minnesota.
But she’s had an impact when on the court, as reflected in the team’s stats. She is among the top three passers, tying Lauren Barnes and Deahna Kraft with a first ball side out rate when she passes of 42%. The Badgers are scoring at 61% when she serves, the best of anyone on the team, and opponents are siding out only 19% off her serve. They are passing just 1.76 off her serve and has a 92% in rate on serves.
Civita insists the best is yet to come as she continues to work her way back after nearly two years away from playing.
“I still think I’m not moving yet as I could,” she said. “I’m still working a lot on a lot of things that could get me there. The good thing I see is that every day and every week I feel something more.”
As with all the team’s seniors Civita will have the opportunity to return to play next fall and while she will wait until the end of the season to work that out for sure her inclination is to come back and finish her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis.
If she does return a big part of the motivation would be to have the opportunity to have the full Wisconsin experience.
“We talk about this every day, me and my teammates,” she said. “They always say I wish you would be here when you could experience the total Wisconsin experience, like all the people you could meet, all the fans, everything would be so much different. Playing here would be way even better than now.
“I’m glad I came here, 100%. I feel like I’ve really found a good connection with my teammates, things that I lost in the last two or three years. The chemistry that this team has is something that was missing there and was making me suffer.
“And the competition, everyone loves winning. It’s a big change going from a team where we were not making the NCAA the past two years to being number one team in the country. It’s a big change, from a competitive standpoint, from a mental standpoint.”