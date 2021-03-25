Winter break in Italy helped mend UW senior libero Giorgia Civita

She’s backed up everything with her performance on the court, at least when she’s been able to play. After playing the first four matches she missed two weeks because of a concussion suffered in practice. She returned to play against Michigan State but then the program was paused by a COVID outbreak and the next seven matches were canceled before a return to action Sunday with a victory over No. 4 Minnesota.

But she’s had an impact when on the court, as reflected in the team’s stats. She is among the top three passers, tying Lauren Barnes and Deahna Kraft with a first ball side out rate when she passes of 42%. The Badgers are scoring at 61% when she serves, the best of anyone on the team, and opponents are siding out only 19% off her serve. They are passing just 1.76 off her serve and has a 92% in rate on serves.

Civita insists the best is yet to come as she continues to work her way back after nearly two years away from playing.

“I still think I’m not moving yet as I could,” she said. “I’m still working a lot on a lot of things that could get me there. The good thing I see is that every day and every week I feel something more.”