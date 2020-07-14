Wichita State's Giorgia Civita will transfer to Badgers volleyball program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made a move toward strengthening its backcourt with the addition of Giorgia Civita as a transfer from Wichita State.

Civita, a 5-foot-6 libero from Milan, Italy, was the Libero of the Year in the American Athletic Conference in 2018 when she set the Wichita State single-season record for digs (728) and digs per set (5.78).

She has 1,448 career digs, averaging 5.25 per set over two-plus seasons with the Shockers.

Civita was named the Best Libero of Italy for two years before going to Wichita State. She has suffered three torn anterior cruciate ligament injuries, one while still in Italy, another after the first 11 matches for the Shockers in 2016 and yet another last year that forced her to sit out the 2019 season.

She will have one season of eligibility for certain and plans to apply for a sixth year. She is set to graduate from Wichita State next week and will pursue a graduate degree at UW.

Civita said she was looking for a new challenge and talked with a number of schools, including Southern California, Penn State and Florida, before deciding on UW.

The Badgers lost two of their top backcourt players from last season, Tiffany Clark and M.E. Dodge, to graduation. Civita will join senior Lauren Barnes, sophomores Anna MacDonald and Izzy Ashburn and senior transfer Deahna Kraft in the competition for backcourt spots along with outside hitters Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg.