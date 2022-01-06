Why Wisconsin volleyball great Dana Rettke opted to sign with a pro team in Italy

From there, she left it largely up to Bartucci to sort through the various offers to come up with the best fit. Vero Volley Monza, based just outside of Milan, stood out on all fronts.

“I think they had a really high interest from the get-go,” Rettke said. “We kind of broke it down and they have a really great setter, the team is doing really well. Right now they’re ranked No. 3 in the Italian League, which is really impressive. It’s a solid, talented group.”

The location of Monza is a bonus, as it is home turf for UW teammate Giorgia Civita, who has already provided some background information and has a long list of contacts for Rettke, including her own family in Milan.

“She is so excited for me to go to basically her hometown,” Rettke said. “She’s making sure everyone knows that I’m her sis and that I’m taken care of over there.”

Rettke’s travel plans were still taking shape but she expects to be in Italy by Tuesday.

But before she departs she made one last trip to Madison this week to pack up the rest of her stuff, stop by the volleyball office to see coach Kelly Sheffield and assistant Gary White and make the rounds to visit friends.