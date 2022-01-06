Why Wisconsin volleyball great Dana Rettke opted to sign with a pro team in Italy

Dana Rettke admits she doesn’t really have much of an idea of what awaits her, but she knows she’s ready to take the next step in her volleyball career.
Fresh off of leading the University of Wisconsin to its first NCAA championship and being named national Player of the Year, Rettke is set to begin her professional career in Italy.
Rettke will trade her cardinal and white jersey for the pink and blue of Vero Volley Monza after signing her first professional contract earlier this week.
“It’s definitely exciting,” said Rettke from her home in Riverside, Illinois. “On a different scale it’s like going to college again. Coming to Wisconsin, it was a completely new environment, I was away from home for the first time. You adapt and you adjust. That’s the mentality I’m going to have going overseas.
“It’s going to be on a bigger scale, it’s going to be a way bigger adjustment. But I think throughout my life I’ve been able to adjust really well in those situations and I’ve always been playing on teams with older players, whether it was in high school or on the national team. I’m pretty comfortable being uncomfortable.”
Rettke’s life has been a whirlwind since her final kill wrapped up UW’s five-set victory over Nebraska in the NCAA championship match in Columbus, Ohio. Shortly after returning to Madison she came down with COVID-19, causing her to spend Christmas in quarantine rather than with her family.
“It was a disaster,” said Rettke, who also suffered from pinkeye and tonsillitis. “I went from 100 to 0 pretty quickly.”
While she was resting and recovering, she also settled on an agent, Stefano Bartucci of Italy, who also is the agent for former Badgers player Lauren Carlini.
Carlini was just one of a number of players Rettke consulted about the professional world, a process that began when she played with the USA national team in 2019. Just listening to her teammates’ conversations helped give her some idea of the unfamiliar world that awaited her.
“It’s a completely different world,” she said. “I’m thankful I got to be a little bit exposed to it when I was with USA. Just being in the background of those conversations I was able to pick up a lot of information.
“That was super helpful for me to have a foot in the door in that whole world of volleyball that we don’t really get exposed to much in America. I’d talk to girls from other schools and I feel like I don’t know very much, but I probably knew the most of anyone just because of that experience.”
Among the others she talked or texted with were U.S. national team coach Karch Kiraly and players such as Jordan Thompson, Megan Courtney, Chiaka Ogbogu, Jordyn Poulter and Haleigh Washington.
From there, she left it largely up to Bartucci to sort through the various offers to come up with the best fit. Vero Volley Monza, based just outside of Milan, stood out on all fronts.
“I think they had a really high interest from the get-go,” Rettke said. “We kind of broke it down and they have a really great setter, the team is doing really well. Right now they’re ranked No. 3 in the Italian League, which is really impressive. It’s a solid, talented group.”
The location of Monza is a bonus, as it is home turf for UW teammate Giorgia Civita, who has already provided some background information and has a long list of contacts for Rettke, including her own family in Milan.
“She is so excited for me to go to basically her hometown,” Rettke said. “She’s making sure everyone knows that I’m her sis and that I’m taken care of over there.”
Rettke’s travel plans were still taking shape but she expects to be in Italy by Tuesday.
But before she departs she made one last trip to Madison this week to pack up the rest of her stuff, stop by the volleyball office to see coach Kelly Sheffield and assistant Gary White and make the rounds to visit friends.
“It was nice to have 36 hours in Madison, feel all the emotion and say goodbye,” Rettke said. “I’m very content with the closure process I went through and now it’s time to move on to bigger and better things.”