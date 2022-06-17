Why Wisconsin volleyball decided it was a good idea to play at the Kohl Center

Jade Demps always had the same thought whenever she has gone to the Kohl Center for a basketball game.

“I always thought it would be cool if we got to play here,” said Demps, a junior outside hitter for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

Demps and her teammates will get that chance this season when the Badgers play Florida on Sept. 16 in their first match at the Kohl Center, as announced earlier this month.

“My first reaction was surprise,” Demps said. “Then emotions just floated. It’s just so cool. When I heard about it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it’s happening.'”

It’s happening largely because of a change of heart by UW coach Kelly Sheffield.

The idea of playing at, or perhaps even moving permanently to, the Kohl Center first was presented to Sheffield shortly after he arrived at UW in 2013.

His response was, “I love the Field House, so let’s try to keep putting upgrades in there and bring it up to what it’s capable of being.”

That process has been underway for several years and is continuing with significant changes to the seating.

After the Badgers captured their first NCAA championship in December, the Kohl Center suggestion arose again from Katie Smith, senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator, who oversees the volleyball program.

Sheffield’s immediate response again was negative. But he changed his mind as he thought about it a little more. It’s all about shining a light on the sport in every way possible.

“I think it’s important that we continue to give our players and our fans experiences that they enjoy and they remember,” he said. “How do we grow the game? How do we get more people to see what this sport is all about? Maybe we leave there that night and say, man, this was a horrible idea. But on the other hand, maybe there are 20 people in the stands who have never seen a match in person before and they’re inspired and they want to watch some more.

“We’ve got to do it the right way. We’ve got to promote it and give them a great experience.”

Part of that promotion is having a formidable opponent, and Florida fills that bill. The Gators finished last season ranked No. 15 in the AVCA poll and traditionally are among the top teams in the country.

The teams have met six times, with the Badgers’ only victory coming in the Elite Eight of the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament.

Sheffield is optimistic that the match can break the record for the largest crowd for a regular-season match. The current mark is 14,022 for a 2018 match between Nebraska and Creighton in Omaha. The Kohl Center capacity for basketball is 17,287.

UW and Nebraska played in front of the largest NCAA Tournament crowd of 18,755 in the championship match in Columbus, Ohio, in December.

“We just set the attendance record for the tournament, let’s go ahead and try to find a way to set it for the regular season as well,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield already has talked with Marquette coach Ryan Theis about potentially playing the Golden Eagles next year at Fiserv Forum.

Whether the Kohl Center match becomes a regular feature or a one-time deal remains to be seen, Sheffield said. There’s no chance that it is a precursor to a permanent change of venue.

“It’s not going to be a permanent move, at all,” he said. “I don’t even know if it’s going to be a yearly thing. Here’s one time, let’s see what it is and go. The Field House is one of the most special places in the country. I’m not looking to move out of there.”

The Field House is undergoing some major renovations, with the addition of Bucky’s Balcony on the north end of the upper deck, and a gold section with seatbacks behind the team benches and scorer’s table. The seating on the east side of the Field House will be reduced slightly by the addition of more ADA seating behind the gold section seats.

Those changes are being accompanied by an increase in ticket prices across the board, along with a required donation for the premium seats.

Sheffield understands that not all of these changes will be popular with all fans, and he already has heard from a fair share of them, but he also said many fans in year-end surveys have asked for seats with backs.

“I’m really excited about the changes that are in the Field House,” he said. “If you want general admission, there’s still going to be general admission tickets. If you want reserved seating, there’s still going to be that. There are some people who don’t want to just sit in bleachers, for whatever reason. So giving an option for people to have chair-back seating is something we’ve talked about for years, and I’m really excited about being able to have more premium seats.

“And the club upstairs on the North end, that’s another option for people to do. When you look at most arenas, there are different options. Nebraska has standing room tickets, where you don’t even get a seat. You go to the Kohl Center or Camp Randall and there are different levels, different experiences and we want to be able to have that.

“When you’re reconfiguring things, you’re obviously going to be adding or subtracting seats. There’s also going to be a lot more ADA seating, which is something that has been a priority. When you’re adding chair backs and ADA seating and the club on the north end, you’re losing seats. And when you lose, there’s going to be some moving around of people that have normally sat in those areas. That’s part of it. There are pros and cons, but overall we’re super excited. I believe options are good and people can choose based off of what fits them.”

As for the price increases, that’s inevitable to help pay for improvements to the building over the years, including a new floor, video board, improved lighting and sound system, new locker room area, refurbished exterior and air conditioning, which will be greatly enhanced this year.

“That’s an investment,” he said. “With people being so energized with the program, prices are going to go up. I have no say at all in the prices, but one thing I think is important is that it’s still at a price point where families can still enjoy this. It’s a similar price to going to see a movie.”