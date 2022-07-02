Why Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield calls adding UCLA, USC a 'game-changer' for Big Ten volleyball

The questions flowed freely around the downtown Indianapolis convention center hosting the national club volleyball championships in the wake of Big Ten Conference expansion news.

The league, already the dominant player in women's volleyball, approved two new members that have combined for seven NCAA championships to join its ranks two years from now.

The logistics of scheduling and travel with the pending addition of UCLA and USC were among the frequent queries heard by coaches after Thursday's out-of-the-blue revelation.

University of Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said there will be plenty of time to button up those details. He preferred to focus on the big picture.

"On the whole, man, it's exciting," Sheffield said. "It's a game-changer."

Another issue lingers in Sheffield's mind to explain why he isn't in a hurry to figure out plans for the 2024 volleyball season, when the Big Ten will expand from its current 14-school arrangement.

"I'm not so sure we're done," he said.

It remains to be seen whether the Los Angeles schools are the only newcomers to the Big Ten as part of a shuffle in conference membership in the coming years. For now, UW can look forward to a higher level of competition in its conference volleyball slate.

USC won the first NCAA women's volleyball championship in 1981 and added back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003, going a combined 66-1. UCLA claimed crowns in 1984, 1990, 1991 and 2011 and trails only Nebraska in all-time match victories.

Each team has missed only two NCAA tournaments in the last 25 seasons.

The Badgers defeated the Bruins in the third round last season on the way to their first championship. UW swept USC in the 2000 national semifinal.

The big change that Sheffield sees from adding the two teams is more opportunities for players to have memorable competitions.

"The players are going to be so fired up to play these matches," Sheffield said. "The fans are going to be. Especially in our sport, these are going to be really good games that TV should be all over."

Sheffield acknowledged that repeated travel to the Midwest and East coast is going to be an issue for the California schools. It's likely one extra trip to the West each season for the current members, who travel long distances via charter flight.

It's too early, Sheffield said, to make firm plans — especially given questions of whether there will be more moves ahead. But stretching Big Ten volleyball to the West coast has an intriguing element of visibility, too.

"It familiarizes young kids in that area about the Big Ten maybe more then they already might be," Sheffield said. "So from a recruiting standpoint, that could be really exciting."

