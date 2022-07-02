Why Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield calls adding UCLA, USC a 'game-changer' for Big Ten volleyball

The questions flowed freely around the downtown Indianapolis convention center hosting the national club volleyball championships in the wake of Big Ten Conference expansion news.
The league, already the dominant player in women's volleyball, approved two new members that have combined for seven NCAA championships to join its ranks two years from now.
The logistics of scheduling and travel with the pending addition of UCLA and USC were among the frequent queries heard by coaches after Thursday's out-of-the-blue revelation.
University of Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said there will be plenty of time to button up those details. He preferred to focus on the big picture.
"On the whole, man, it's exciting," Sheffield said. "It's a game-changer."
Another issue lingers in Sheffield's mind to explain why he isn't in a hurry to figure out plans for the 2024 volleyball season, when the Big Ten will expand from its current 14-school arrangement.
People are also reading…
"I'm not so sure we're done," he said.
It remains to be seen whether the Los Angeles schools are the only newcomers to the Big Ten as part of a shuffle in conference membership in the coming years. For now, UW can look forward to a higher level of competition in its conference volleyball slate.
USC won the first NCAA women's volleyball championship in 1981 and added back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003, going a combined 66-1. UCLA claimed crowns in 1984, 1990, 1991 and 2011 and trails only Nebraska in all-time match victories.
Each team has missed only two NCAA tournaments in the last 25 seasons.
The Badgers defeated the Bruins in the third round last season on the way to their first championship. UW swept USC in the 2000 national semifinal.
The big change that Sheffield sees from adding the two teams is more opportunities for players to have memorable competitions.
"The players are going to be so fired up to play these matches," Sheffield said. "The fans are going to be. Especially in our sport, these are going to be really good games that TV should be all over."
Sheffield acknowledged that repeated travel to the Midwest and East coast is going to be an issue for the California schools. It's likely one extra trip to the West each season for the current members, who travel long distances via charter flight.
It's too early, Sheffield said, to make firm plans — especially given questions of whether there will be more moves ahead. But stretching Big Ten volleyball to the West coast has an intriguing element of visibility, too.
"It familiarizes young kids in that area about the Big Ten maybe more then they already might be," Sheffield said. "So from a recruiting standpoint, that could be really exciting."
Badgers fans on Twitter over the moon after Wisconsin volleyball wins NCAA title over rival Nebraska
All for one
Congratulations to such a deserving team! Their opponents were formidable but they would not be denied. You can feel the team culture. Wish I would have been able to watch them more often this year.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) December 19, 2021
As good as they get
One of the most captivating college sporting events I’ve ever seen between two teams coached by guys who have brought years of excellence to @BadgerVBall and athletes on both teams who brought their very best. This one writes itself, Jimmy! 😜😂🍺🍻🥂— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) December 19, 2021
Patience pays off
I’m still crying! 🥲 I remember the 2000 near miss (and the near misses since) and this feels so good. It was 100% worth the wait to have this night.— Laura in the 608, Anna Smrek stan (@hemming_hawing) December 19, 2021
Wisconsin: Volleyball School.
They've only just begun
We fought. We overcame poor serve receive & hitting early on. This team has been a joy to watch all year, these seniors have made Wisco volleyball a top spot for the top recruits. First of what I pray is many titles #badgers— Cassie Bonde (@CoachBonde) December 19, 2021
Laying it all on the line
The definition of heart, persistence, and a can-do spirit. They gave it their all when the odds were against them and came up huge! Congrats to these amazing athletes!— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) December 19, 2021
More than just a game
Phenomenal group of young ladies both on and off the court. They definitely earned it, and are deserving Of being the national champions! It has been an absolute joy to watch the Badgers volleyball teams through the past years!— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) December 19, 2021
Coming full circle
How sweet it is! We have the best coach in the country, the best player in the country and now the best team. It was a grind as it should be to make it even more special. What a great team victory, but it was fitting the final point would be Hilley to Rettke one last time.— Dennis Semrau (@DennisSemrau) December 19, 2021
Making treasured memories
Being there with my whole family to see them win an Elite Eight match the year they won the program’s first national title is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. #OnWisconsin! @BadgerVB— Jason Adrians (@adrians_jason) December 19, 2021
It takes a village
Congratulations to everybody. Congratulations to Kelly and the coaching staff, the team that faced every challenge and succeeded, and to Badger Volleyball fans that fill up the field house. And don’t forget Lauren Carlini and some that came & set the table!— Mark Massey (@mfmass) December 19, 2021
Along for the ride
We lived through the the stress of the ups and downs of this match, almost as much as the @BadgerVB team did. In the end it was Senior Leadership and experience with playoffs that earned them the Title of NCAA Division 1 Champions. #GoBadgers— JMW123 (@jmw1235) December 19, 2021
Not the end of the line
A long time coming. So happy for the seniors who came but they will still be elite next year.— Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) December 19, 2021
Mission accomplished
I'm just so happy for Dana Rettke and this senior class. They came back on a mission to win a national championship and they did just that! Hell of a match by Nebraska, but WISCONSIN ARE THE 2021 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!! #OnWisconsin— Patrick Mott (@thepmott) December 19, 2021
There's nothing like it
Emotionally drained after over 3 hours of relentless stress. Watched a lot of different sports through the years. Can’t think of any that have you hanging off the edge the entire time. Staggered out of the gates. Blocking kept them in the match early. Superlative efforts from all— Tony (@TStrobe78) December 19, 2021
Join the club
I'm feeling the same.— FearTheDeerFal (@RFal613) December 19, 2021
Good to the last drop
Very impressive Final Four. Great all-around volleyball. Happy for the #Badgers that came back and got their National Championship. #Badgers— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) December 19, 2021
Seeing it through to the end
Well deserved! The Super Seniors accomplish their goal! #Congratulations Badgers— Bob Lewis (@AppletonTech) December 19, 2021
Nothing easy about it
Obviously well deserved, in retrospect more satisfying in having beaten worthy opponents in @B1GVolleyball, especially @Huskervball, and @UofLVolleyball in the tourney. @BadgerVB, no doubt. 🏐🥇🏆— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) December 19, 2021
Simply stunning
Wow….just….……....WOW.— Jon Bosworth (@BosworthJB) December 19, 2021
What an epic match.
24 blocks!!!
Go #Badgers
Getting the job done
This staff came to Madison 9 years ago with a dual mission…compete for a national championship and do it the right way. Not only are they successful on the court, they are successful off the court in the classroom and in the community. Missions accomplished.— Tracy Chynoweth (@tchynoweth) December 19, 2021
Breathe with us now
I’m so glad it’s over so my blood pressure can return to a normal level. pic.twitter.com/H9mIOFG6CO— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) December 19, 2021
Beaming with pride
Wow. Just…WOW. Best of the best grinding it out right down to the last challenge, the last kill (yay for Dana!) So happy for Coach Kelly, the Seniors, entire team and staff. Badger Nation is very proud tonight. Happy for team’s “Lil Sis” Izzy Eaton, too!— Connie Von Der Heide (@connie_heide) December 19, 2021
Hard to argue with that
Probably the most competitive and enjoyable sporting event in the year.— Nate T (@ntw853) December 19, 2021
They earned it against a strong competitor.
Going out on top
Talk about heart!! This team has it in abundance. Looking forward to next year but will really miss these seniors. It was their time. Congrats!! 🎉— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) December 19, 2021
Grinding it out
Grit Factory. Great adjustments. Proud of this team. #OnWisconsin— Jeff (@bluehighway15) December 19, 2021
Enough said
Amazing match, congratulations ladies, thank you for taking us on this ride. My daughter got to see her first national championship today!! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/sHa4frJXuK— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) December 19, 2021