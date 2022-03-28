Why spring practice is important for Wisconsin volleyball

At this time last year the University of Wisconsin volleyball team was preparing for two matches against Michigan to close out the Big Ten Conference season and gear up for the NCAA tournament after having had nine of the previous 10 matches canceled in the COVID-19 delayed season.

Two years ago the Badgers’ spring practice was cut short as the COVID outbreak shut down most everything.

These days things are pretty much back to normal as the Badgers have been going through a typical spring practice leading up to Tuesday night’s match against UW-Green at Beaver Dam High School, the first of four scheduled spring matches.

This is a new experience for most of the 13 players currently on the roster. Only sixth-year senior Danielle Hart, who is working her way back from a torn ACL, has gone through a full regular spring season.

And while Badgers fans are enthusiastically eager to get a look at the reigning NCAA champions — both the matches at Beaver Dam and one on April 10 against Marquette at Mukwonago High School were sold out within a couple days after the free tickets became available — coach Kelly Sheffield and his staff have been looking forward to an opportunity to work with the players on skill development with an eye toward the fall season and beyond.

“I love this time of year,” Sheffield said. “This time of year is extremely important for the development of a player, being able to break the game down and add a lot of skill. Skill on the court, leadership, everything. You see certain players really emerging during this time and that’s always a neat thing to watch happen.”

The Badgers have been practicing four days a week, beginning with a session in the weight room that starts around 6 a.m. They then practice from 7:30 to around 10:30 a.m. before heading out to class. Over the course of the day many players filter back through the Field House to do some additional work on their own.

Devyn Robinson graduated early from high school so she could participate in the spring workouts in 2020, only to see that process cut short. With two successful seasons behind her, playing the right side and the middle, she is working to make the most of a full spring season.

“It’s nice to be in the gym at this time and actually get to work and get stronger,” Robinson said. “I feel like I can improve on a lot of my things.”

Robinson also is using the time to strengthen her connection with setters MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn, who are in line to succeed All-American Sydney Hilley.

In addition to working on their connections with the hitters in team drills, Hammill and Ashburn also spend a portion of each practice working with Sheffield on developing their setting skills.

“I think it’s really focusing on growth and a lot of individual improvement,” Hammill said of the spring practices. “You’re able to take the time and work really hard and you’re not as worried about the end result. You’re more worried about the process and how you do things and how you can grow.

“It’s the first time that we’ve really been able to take the time and focus on our own improvement in our own gym.”

Liz Gregorski, whose career has been beset by a series of injuries, had a brief chance to show what she could do during the shortened spring season of 2020. After spending her fall season rehabbing from a knee injury, Gregorski was able to play in the one spring match against Iowa State and had seven kills and a team-high eight digs.

She’s determined to make the most of this opportunity.

“I told Kelly in the beginning of the spring that I’m trying to be the most improved every single day,” Gregorski said. “It’s a fine balance because we’re pushing our bodies so hard in the weight room and I have to keep in mind that my body is different than my teammates’ because it’s been through more trauma, more surgeries. So it’s finding what I can do every day to prevent injuries, to help my soreness, to get more explosive.”

Gregorski is looking forward to getting a chance to show what she can do in the spring matches. As the only Wisconsin native on the team, it’s even more special to play in a couple high school venues around the state.

“It’s funny because I’ve played in these gyms,” she said. “Beaver Dam, I played basketball there when I was in eighth grade. It’s so bizarre. Being a Wisconsinite is a rare breed on this team, so it’s so surreal. People who will be watching us in those gyms are people just like me. It’s a dream come true. It’s really cool to see.”

After Tuesday’s match, the Badgers will meet UIC on Saturday at the UW Field House, then play Marquette at Mukwonago on April 10 and close out with a match against Northern Iowa on April 15 at Stoltz Sports Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Admission is free for each match but the three outlying matches have been sold out, leaving only Saturday’s match for those who have not already claimed a ticket.

Sheffield is gratified, if not at all surprised, to see the way fans are embracing the team around the state.

“It’s the state’s team,” he said. “It’s the University of Wisconsin, not the University of Dane County or University of the Field House. We’ve looked for opportunities to play in neutral places between us and somebody else. We’ve been trying to do more of that.”