Why Molly Haggerty is returning for Badgers' Senior Day before going overseas for pro volleyball

“I’m going to go season to season and see how it goes,” Haggerty said. “If I love it then I want to continue playing. I don’t love the idea of being out of the country for eight months. I think it will all depend on how this season goes.”

Whenever her playing days end, she’s looking to pursue a coaching career, preferably at the college level. Her sister Maddie is in her first season as an assistant at Clemson after serving as a volunteer assistant last year.

“Since I’ve been a little kid I’ve been in love with volleyball and I know that I still have that love for it,” she said. “I feel like I have a pretty good volleyball IQ and I’m able to share information.

“I didn’t know if I was going to go into coaching because when I worked summer camps I wasn’t a huge fan of it. I think it’s a little different animal. I definitely wouldn’t be coaching grade school. I like a higher level.”

Whatever the long-term future brings, Haggerty’s immediate priority is to find the proper words of thanks to Badgers fans when she addresses them Saturday.