Why Molly Haggerty is returning for Badgers' Senior Day before going overseas for pro volleyball

Before she says “caio” to her new world, Molly Haggerty will get the opportunity to say farewell to her old one.
Haggerty takes off next week to begin her new career as a professional volleyball player in Italy. But first she will make a stop at the UW Field House for the annual Red-White scrimmage to be honored in a Senior Day ceremony she was denied last spring when fans could not attend matches because of COVID-19.
In addition, the Badgers will drop the 2020 Big Ten championship and 2020 NCAA Final Four banners before an expected crowd of more than 4,000.
Haggerty is one of three seniors from last spring’s squad who will be honored, but she will be the only one present. Nicole Shanahan, who transferred to Tennessee for graduate school, will be playing in the Volunteers’ scrimmage Saturday, while Deahna Kraft will be at her previous school, Pepperdine, where she recently began her coaching career as a volunteer assistant.
“I am really excited,” said Haggerty, a four-year starter at outside hitter who ranks 14th on the program’s all-time kill list with 1,178. “I’m going to be an emotional wreck on Saturday.”
Haggerty, who will turn 24 in December, said she struggled with her decision whether or not to take advantage of the NCAA ruling to allow an extra season of eligibility, frequently changing her mind.
“It was time for me to go,” she said. “I knew that no matter when I would leave it would be hard. It’s always hard to say goodbye to people you’ve been around so long. And I really love Madison.”
After a celebrated prep career in Illinois, Haggerty’s UW career started with a bang as she recorded 19 kills in her first match against Hawaii and followed with a three-set school record 27 kills against Texas A&M in her seventh match.
After earning third-team All-American honors as a freshman, she had back surgery and redshirted the 2017 season. She struggled to regain her form when she returned in 2018 but was a major factor in helping lead the Badgers to back-to-back Big Ten titles and NCAA final four appearances her last two seasons.
“She had a great career,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “She meant a lot to our program. I know the fans loved watching her play. She always laid it out on the court. She was fearless and her teammates trusted her in big moments and more times than not she came through in those big moments. When you do that you end up inspiring a lot of other people. I think she inspired an entire fan base.”
Haggerty will leave Wednesday for Montecchio Maggiore in Northern Italy, where she will begin her pro career. While she vows to learn how to pronounce her new hometown before she arrives, she is keeping an open mind as to how long she will pursue a pro career.
“I’m going to go season to season and see how it goes,” Haggerty said. “If I love it then I want to continue playing. I don’t love the idea of being out of the country for eight months. I think it will all depend on how this season goes.”
Whenever her playing days end, she’s looking to pursue a coaching career, preferably at the college level. Her sister Maddie is in her first season as an assistant at Clemson after serving as a volunteer assistant last year.
“Since I’ve been a little kid I’ve been in love with volleyball and I know that I still have that love for it,” she said. “I feel like I have a pretty good volleyball IQ and I’m able to share information.
“I didn’t know if I was going to go into coaching because when I worked summer camps I wasn’t a huge fan of it. I think it’s a little different animal. I definitely wouldn’t be coaching grade school. I like a higher level.”
Whatever the long-term future brings, Haggerty’s immediate priority is to find the proper words of thanks to Badgers fans when she addresses them Saturday.
“Throughout my years at Wisconsin I had so much support through the ups and the downs,” she said. “I honestly don’t know if I could’ve made it through the injuries and struggles without how much they supported me. So I’m really excited to have the platform to thank them, to stand in front of them and tell them how much they mean to me and how special they are.”
Big ticket sales
The Badgers have sold 6,006 season tickets. Single-match tickets went on sale earlier this week and several matches already are close to filling the expanded capacity of 7,540.
