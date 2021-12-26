Why Kelly Sheffield isn't worried about Badgers volleyball team remaining a powerhouse

Before he figures out who goes where, Sheffield is looking forward to having a spring practice season to train all of them. That will be a first for all but Hart, who isn’t expected to get back on the court until the summer.

The first order for Orzol, who will spend the semester break back home in Poland, will be to get healthy after playing much of her freshman year with a stress fracture in her leg.

“I think we all saw what she was capable of at the beginning of the year when she was healthy,” Sheffield said. “And then it’s fixing a little bit of her technique so she can stay that way. But that kid is just going to have a bigger and bigger role as we move forward. She had a tough time putting the ball to the floor in the latter part. When you can’t jump and get on a ball the way you’ve done for a long time it throws a lot of things off.”

As for the other outside spot, things figure to be interesting.