Why jumping in a Madison lake in Wisconsin volleyball uniforms is a ‘special’ senior tradition

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team took five pictures of the senior class, each with a different combination of players, during its media day.
Four seniors captured another memory on Wednesday participating in a near-decade-old tradition. Coach Kelly Sheffield memorialized the moment those seniors jumped into Lake Mendota with a slow-motion video he shared on Twitter.
It wasn’t until Wednesday that Sheffield learned director of scouting and player development Annemarie Hickey started the tradition in 2013, he said. Hickey and Julie Mikaelsen jumped into one of Madison’s lakes on a dare, which started off a NCAA runner-up season.
Since then it’s become a yearly event for the graduating seniors to jump into the water while wearing their UW jerseys, and the Badgers haven’t missed a NCAA tournament since.
“You’ve seen it with all the other girls,” redshirt junior Liz Gregorski said. “I was obsessed with the 2014 team. I watched them jump in the lake on YouTube. Being that girl was so special.”
Senior Tradition.@danielllehart @LizGregorski @joslynboyer_ @Shanelbram pic.twitter.com/bevRgdsOAP— Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) August 17, 2022
Gregorski was joined by Joslyn Boyer, Shanel Bramschreiber and Danielle Hart. Extra years of eligibility due to injuries or COVID-19 have made it harder to classify who is actually leaving the program. Three other players are considered seniors but didn’t participate.
“Joss and I are two girls that have eligibility left so jumping in the lake felt like a goodbye, but also with one foot in the door,” Gregorski said. “I’ve been a part of this program, watched it grow and had an impact. It means so much.”
Gregorski is academically a senior but has two years of eligibility she could use. She redshirted as a freshman due to a knee injury in 2019. She also could use the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID-19.
She said she wasn’t sure what next year holds, but didn’t want to risk missing out on the tradition if she didn’t return. Gregorski added she can always jump again next year like her teammates.
This was the second year Hart participated in the tradition. She jumped last year thinking it would be her final one with the Badgers. She started in six matches and played in 19 sets before missing the rest of the national championship season with a torn ACL.
On Saturday, she returned to action for the first time in 11 months. She wanted to start her final year off with the tradition.
“Jumping a second time was kind of odd because before I had my freshman class around me [last year], obviously it was different teammates this year,” Hart said. “It’s always a bittersweet thing. At this point in my career I know this is going to be my last year, but it’s really just more exciting that we’re getting the season started.”
Get to know the members of Wisconsin volleyball's 2022 squad as it prepares to defend its NCAA title
Setters
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|6
|MJ Hammill
|Jr.
|6-2
|Greenwood, Indiana
|11
|Izzy Ashburn
|Sr.
|5-11
|Dayton, Minnesota
Breakdown
The Kelly Sheffield era of UW volleyball only has known All-American setting. Lauren Carlini earned second-team honors as a freshman then became the program’s first three-time first-team All-American. In succeeding her, Sydney Hilley received honorable mention as a freshman, second-team honors as a sophomore then three first-team selections.
That is a high standard to maintain for the next in line, but there is a level of confidence that either Hammill or Ashburn is up to the task. And it’s entirely possible that they will share the duties in a 6-2 alignment with the setters alternating, playing only in the back row.
Hammill, who committed to UW as a high school freshman, played the only match that Hilley missed during her career, leading the Badgers to a four-set victory over Minnesota in which they hit a solid .303.
Breakout potential: Hammill. Or Ashburn. Or both. While neither has proven anything in competition, both have the confidence of their coaches and teammates, as shown by their being voted as captains.
The number: 19 – That’s the number of sets played without either Carlini or Hilley at setter in Sheffield’s nine seasons at UW, with 14 of them coming in Carlini’s freshman season in 2013. That’s 1,001 sets out of 1,020.
Outside hitters
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|4
|Liz Gregorski
|R-Jr.
|5-11
|Appleton
|13
|Sarah Franklin
|R-So.
|6-4
|Lake Worth, Florida
|15
|Jade Demps
|Jr.
|6-2
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|17
|Ella Wrobel
|Fr.
|6-4
|Plainfield, Illinois
|22
|Julia Orzol
|So.
|6-0
|Olsztyn, Poland
Breakdown
The Badgers figure to have the deepest and most talented group of outside hitters in at least the past decade. Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol should be one of the top hitter duos in the Big Ten and perhaps the nation. Both are versatile, expected to play six rotations and be impact players throughout.
There’s also plenty of talent pushing them for playing time. Jade Demps played a significant role during the championship run last year as a back-row attacker and looks to have improved her front-row attack in preseason practice.
Ella Wrobel in many other years would step right into a primary role because she already has demonstrated the skills that made her the No. 11 recruit, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Liz Gregorski finally is healthy after being sidelined for most of her career by a series of injuries.
Breakout potential: Orzol earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors last season while playing with a stress fracture much of the year. Healthy now, she can be a six-rotation force with a powerful serve and strong passing skills.
The number: 3.96 – Kills per set last season by Franklin at Michigan State, ranking third in the Big Ten. The UW record in the 25-point rally scoring era is 3.75 by Dana Rettke in 2019.
Middle blockers/right sides
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|7
|Gabby McCaa
|Sr.
|6-3
|Minneapolis
|9
|Carolina Crawford
|Jr.
|6-3
|Lansing, Kansas
|10
|Devyn Robinson
|Jr.
|6-2
|Ankeny, Iowa
|14
|Anna Smrek
|So.
|6-9
|Welland, Ontario
|18
|Danielle Hart
|5th
|6-4
|Virginia Beach, Virginia
Breakdown
Depth and versatility are the themes for the middles and right sides. The versatility is personified by Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek, who have successfully played both positions and are training for both in practice. After switching spots on the fly early last season, chances are that Robinson will remain at middle and Smrek on the right side. But there are options.
The early season injury to Danielle Hart tested the Badgers’ depth last year, but Hart’s return and the addition of two transfers offers insurance in case the injury bug bites again.
Caroline Crawford started all 51 matches and played in all 197 sets during her first two seasons at Kansas, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors as a freshman and second team as a sophomore. Gabby McCaa played three seasons at Boston College, leading the Eagles in blocks last season.
Breakout potential: Hart was on her way to a breakout season in 2021 when she suffered a torn ACL in practice. She was averaging career highs in kills (2.32) and blocks (1.16) per set and hitting .427 through six matches.
The number: 34 – That’s the number of kills Smrek recorded in the Final Four victories over Louisville (20) and Nebraska (14) on her way to being named MVP of the NCAA championship.
Liberos/defensive specialists
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|0
|Sydney Reed
|Jr.
|5-6
|Glenlg, Maryland
|1
|Joslyn Boyer
|Sr.
|5-6
|Downers Grove, Illinois
|3
|Anna MacDonald
|Sr.
|5-8
|Alpharetta, Georgia
|5
|Shanel Bramschreiber
|5th
|5-8
|Plano, Texas
|21
|Gulce Guctekin
|Fr.
|5-5
|Istanbul, Turkey
Breakdown
Replacing Lauren Barnes at libero is every bit as important a task as filling the void left by Hilley at setter. Gulce Guctekin built an international reputation over the course of five seasons with the Turkish Junior National Team and is the heir apparent despite missing the first week of practice because she was delayed in arriving in Madison.
A wild card in the back row is Shanel Bramschreiber, a three-year starter at Baylor, including two at libero, who entered the transfer portal in June. But as of the second week of practice her status was uncertain as the NCAA hadn’t yet cleared her to play.
Holdovers competing for playing time are Joslyn Boyer, who played in 30 matches last year after starting at libero for Iowa as a sophomore, Anna MacDonald and Sydney Reed.
Breakout potential: Guctekin has been regarded widely as the best libero in Europe and has a string of honors declaring her as such dating back to 2018.
The number: .161 – That’s the opponents’ hitting percentage against UW in 2021, second in the Big Ten to Nebraska. The Badgers held the Huskers to a .141 mark in the title match.