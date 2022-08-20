Why jumping in a Madison lake in Wisconsin volleyball uniforms is a ‘special’ senior tradition

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team took five pictures of the senior class, each with a different combination of players, during its media day.

Four seniors captured another memory on Wednesday participating in a near-decade-old tradition. Coach Kelly Sheffield memorialized the moment those seniors jumped into Lake Mendota with a slow-motion video he shared on Twitter.

It wasn’t until Wednesday that Sheffield learned director of scouting and player development Annemarie Hickey started the tradition in 2013, he said. Hickey and Julie Mikaelsen jumped into one of Madison’s lakes on a dare, which started off a NCAA runner-up season.

Since then it’s become a yearly event for the graduating seniors to jump into the water while wearing their UW jerseys, and the Badgers haven’t missed a NCAA tournament since.

“You’ve seen it with all the other girls,” redshirt junior Liz Gregorski said. “I was obsessed with the 2014 team. I watched them jump in the lake on YouTube. Being that girl was so special.”

Gregorski was joined by Joslyn Boyer, Shanel Bramschreiber and Danielle Hart. Extra years of eligibility due to injuries or COVID-19 have made it harder to classify who is actually leaving the program. Three other players are considered seniors but didn’t participate.

“Joss and I are two girls that have eligibility left so jumping in the lake felt like a goodbye, but also with one foot in the door,” Gregorski said. “I’ve been a part of this program, watched it grow and had an impact. It means so much.”

Gregorski is academically a senior but has two years of eligibility she could use. She redshirted as a freshman due to a knee injury in 2019. She also could use the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID-19.

She said she wasn’t sure what next year holds, but didn’t want to risk missing out on the tradition if she didn’t return. Gregorski added she can always jump again next year like her teammates.

This was the second year Hart participated in the tradition. She jumped last year thinking it would be her final one with the Badgers. She started in six matches and played in 19 sets before missing the rest of the national championship season with a torn ACL.

On Saturday, she returned to action for the first time in 11 months. She wanted to start her final year off with the tradition.

“Jumping a second time was kind of odd because before I had my freshman class around me [last year], obviously it was different teammates this year,” Hart said. “It’s always a bittersweet thing. At this point in my career I know this is going to be my last year, but it’s really just more exciting that we’re getting the season started.”