Why former Sun Prairie athlete Claire Chaussee is looking forward to meeting the Badgers in the Final Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Claire Chaussee understands if there’s some torn loyalties amongst the volleyball community in Sun Prairie on Thursday when she and her No. 1 Louisville teammates take on the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA Final Four.

Chaussee knows she will have plenty of support in her hometown, but she also realizes that most fans will be rooting for the Badgers. And if things had worked out differently, she’d be right there rooting for them as well.

“It’s crazy that we’re playing the Badgers,” said Chaussee, a 6-foot senior outside hitter for the Cardinals (32-0). “I grew up watching them and wanting to be them. I wanted to play there. That was my dream, but things happen for a reason and I ended up in Louisville. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Neither would Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who has seen Chaussee progress from a role player off the bench to a sometimes starter to a major cog in the Cardinals’ run to their first Final Four.

“Claire has been a great story of our program,” Busboom Kelly said. “To see her transform as a player and as a person has been really cool and special. She comes in early every day and stays late to get reps.