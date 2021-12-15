Why former Sun Prairie athlete Claire Chaussee is looking forward to meeting the Badgers in the Final Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Claire Chaussee understands if there’s some torn loyalties amongst the volleyball community in Sun Prairie on Thursday when she and her No. 1 Louisville teammates take on the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA Final Four.
Chaussee knows she will have plenty of support in her hometown, but she also realizes that most fans will be rooting for the Badgers. And if things had worked out differently, she’d be right there rooting for them as well.
“It’s crazy that we’re playing the Badgers,” said Chaussee, a 6-foot senior outside hitter for the Cardinals (32-0). “I grew up watching them and wanting to be them. I wanted to play there. That was my dream, but things happen for a reason and I ended up in Louisville. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Neither would Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who has seen Chaussee progress from a role player off the bench to a sometimes starter to a major cog in the Cardinals’ run to their first Final Four.
“Claire has been a great story of our program,” Busboom Kelly said. “To see her transform as a player and as a person has been really cool and special. She comes in early every day and stays late to get reps.
“She understands her role, which has been different every year. She’s come off the bench to win big matches. She’s started and got taken out. She’s been a six-rotation player and a three-rotation player, but you see her approach every day is the same and her attitude toward giving to our team and selflessness has been consistent.”
Chaussee is averaging a career-best 2.84 kills per set and hitting .274 this season. She’s coming off one of the best matches of her career, an 18-kill effort in a four-set victory over ACC rival Georgia Tech in the regional final.
“This staff has helped me to get where I am. Just always believing in myself,” Chaussee said. “Even if I’m not in the starting six going into the match, I know that if I get asked to go in and sub for someone I can do my job and do it well.”
Chaussee, who played for the Capital Volleyball Academy, holds the career record for kills at Sun Prairie High School with 1,882. She was a four-time first-team All-Big Eight Conference selection and was the conference player of the year in 2016 and 2017.
She said the UW coaches showed some interest in her but didn’t offer a scholarship.
“They came to some of my club practices,” she said. “But I’m a little bit shorter and they weren’t looking for that. I feel like I work hard enough to get a shot, but things don’t always work out the way you want it. I obviously tried to go there but it didn’t work out.”
When the NCAA tournament bracket was revealed a couple weeks ago, Chaussee didn’t have to look twice to see this potential national semifinal matchup.
“I knew right away, we can play Wisconsin,” said Chaussee, who plans to return to the Cardinals for a fifth season. “That’s one of the things I’ve wanted ever since I got to Louisville, I was like I just want to play them once. It doesn’t matter where it is, but I want to play them somewhere. And it happens to be my fourth year here, the Final Four, and it’s all coming together.”
Familiar Face Part I
Former Badgers middle blocker Nicole Shanahan got a chance to visit with her old teammates before UW’s practice session Wednesday at Nationwide Arena.
Shanahan, who played this season at Tennessee as a grad transfer after four seasons as a walk-on at UW, is working at the tournament for the NCAA digital and social media areas. She was taking photos and posting Instagram stories showing practices and behind-the-scenes activities as well as doing some interviews.
Shanahan played in 18 matches for the Volunteers, averaging 1.11 kills and 0.86 blocks per set, hitting .301. Tennessee had a 20-10 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Ohio State.
“Tennessee welcomed me with open arms,” Shanahan said. “The transition was super smooth for me. I had a really great experience. I think what I’m most proud of was being able to go to a different state and see what I can do and be more independent. I grew a lot as a person, living outside of Wisconsin for the first time and being with a whole new group of people, a whole new team.
“(UW coach) Kelly (Sheffield) always says get comfortable being uncomfortable because that’s when you grow the most.”
Shanahan earned a degree in marketing at UW and will complete her master’s degree management and human resources in August at Tennessee. When her tournament duties end, the job search begins.
“My volleyball career is done but I’m grateful to have five great years of it,” she said. “I think I’m ready for the next journey and I feel like my Division I volleyball career has helped prepare me for the real world. I’m ready for it. The question is, is it ready for me?”
Familiar face Part II
Angel Agu, who spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant at UW, also was courtside during the practice sessions after completing her first season as head coach at Rhode Island. She was the first female head coach and the first Black head coach at Rhode Island and the youngest volleyball head coach in the nation.
Agu played two seasons under Sheffield at Dayton and then worked on the staff at UW in 2018 and 2019. She went to Rhode Island as an assistant coach, her first full-time paying job, for the 2020 season and was promoted to head coach in July after Nicki Holmes suddenly resigned for personal reasons.
When the offer came, her first call was to UW assistant Brittany Dildine, who quickly referred her to Sheffield for career advice. His message was simple and direct.
“He said, ‘You’re going to buck up, you’re going to take it and you’re going to coach these girls,’” Agu said.
"That was really all I needed."
Agu led the Rams to a 13-19 record and a tie for sixth place in the Atlantic-10 with a 5-11 mark, just missing out on the conference tournament.
She has bigger ambitions for her program and herself looking ahead.
“I always said I want to be the first black female person to win a championship,” said Agu, noting that there were no black coaches in this year’s tournament field. “That’s a long-term goal. I think even just to be a black coach leading a team in the tournament is a start.”