Why Devyn Robinson is so valuable to the Badgers volleyball team

"She’s a heck of an athlete and she can do an awful lot of stuff, but maybe what is underappreciated is just how much work she puts in.”

Statistically, Robinson is close to matching the numbers she had in the spring on the right side. She is averaging 2.5 kills and 1.0 blocks per set and hitting .356. In the Badgers’ current nine-match winning streak she is hitting .422 with 2.66 kills and 1.13 digs per set.

“I feel more confident,” Robinson said. “It’s fun for me to be out there on the court in the middle again.”

While her focus is 100% on the present, the lingering question is whether her future is in the middle, where Dana Rettke will be departing but Hart is planning to return, or back on the right, where Smrek and Demps have been sharing time.

Either way is fine with her.

“I feel like I can do whatever the team needs me to do,” Robinson said. “If they need me to be an outside, I can be an outside. If they need me to go back to the right, I can do that.”

Sheffield knows there’s plenty of time for that to play out, but he is certain of one thing: Wherever Robinson ends up playing, she will be impactful.