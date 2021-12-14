Why Devyn Robinson is so valuable to the Badgers volleyball team

Devyn Robinson woke up on Sept. 25 as one of the best opposites in college volleyball.
By that night she was on the path toward becoming one of the better middle blockers around.
That’s just the way things go for Robinson, whose only priority is to do whatever she can to help the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
As a freshman in the 2020-21 spring season, that meant moving from the middle position she’d always played to the right side to fill the void left by the graduation of Madison Duello. No problem, as she earned third-team All-American honors and helped the Badgers get to the NCAA national semifinals.
Then this season with Danielle Hart already lost with a knee injury and her immediate successor Anna Smrek unavailable with an injury, coach Kelly Sheffield approached Robinson during the serve-and-pass practice the morning before the Rutgers match and told her she was needed to play the middle that night.
“So I practiced in the middle that day and it was like OK, it’s go time,” Robinson said. “I was pretty nervous about playing in the middle again. It was like, I feel rusty, I haven’t done it in forever. But if my teammates need me to be a middle, I can do that for them.”
Robinson reacclimated quickly as she recorded nine kills on just 11 attempts that night and has been a consistently improving force in the middle in helping the No. 4 seed Badgers compile a 29-3 record, win their third consecutive Big Ten Conference title and return to the final four for the third straight year.
As it turned out, Sheffield decided the Badgers needed her in the middle for the rest of the season and she’s grown progressively more comfortable at the position where she had established herself as one of the top players in the country during her high school, club and USA juniors career.
And she’s made it look easier than it is, even to those who know better.
“I always think it’s funny because of the presence she had on the right side last year, I completely forgot that she was a middle blocker, literally was middle blocker of the world when she was doing USA stuff for youth teams,” said teammate and best friend Jade Demps, who has done some position shifting herself this season. “I completely forget about that because of the way she dedicated herself to the right side.
“So going back we joke like, oh my gosh, she has to switch positions. But even with that I felt like she transitioned very naturally and very smoothly just because she is a baller. At the end of the day she was going to go and play her hardest. I think that’s what helped her get back in that groove.”
Of course, it wasn’t really all that easy and Sheffield said Robinson has had to work hard to relearn the position while playing against top-level competition.
“High school volleyball and Big Ten volleyball is not the same thing,” he said. “What the setters and the offenses are doing is completely different. The eyes are so critical as a middle blocker. With the tempo that people are doing, it’s not taking false moves and things because you’ll just get toasted if you’re doing that.
“She was getting toasted, roasted, however you want to put it, at the beginning. In the middle of that she’s getting highly frustrated. She was still finding some ways to score, but there were a lot of holes in her game.”
That’s where the hard work came in. The biggest differences are on the defensive side.
“The middle, you’re blocking from antenna to antenna,” Sheffield said. “You’re getting your hands on everything. The eye work is very different. The footwork is very different. A lot of the things she’s doing attacking-wise, she was doing from the right side. She’s probably getting less second-tempo balls and more first-tempo balls.
“She was in the office early (Monday) morning on her own, trying to sit down with coaches and watch some film from the weekend. She’s put the work in and it’s certainly paying off.
"She’s a heck of an athlete and she can do an awful lot of stuff, but maybe what is underappreciated is just how much work she puts in.”
Statistically, Robinson is close to matching the numbers she had in the spring on the right side. She is averaging 2.5 kills and 1.0 blocks per set and hitting .356. In the Badgers’ current nine-match winning streak she is hitting .422 with 2.66 kills and 1.13 digs per set.
“I feel more confident,” Robinson said. “It’s fun for me to be out there on the court in the middle again.”
While her focus is 100% on the present, the lingering question is whether her future is in the middle, where Dana Rettke will be departing but Hart is planning to return, or back on the right, where Smrek and Demps have been sharing time.
Either way is fine with her.
“I feel like I can do whatever the team needs me to do,” Robinson said. “If they need me to be an outside, I can be an outside. If they need me to go back to the right, I can do that.”
Sheffield knows there’s plenty of time for that to play out, but he is certain of one thing: Wherever Robinson ends up playing, she will be impactful.
“She wants to be a complete volleyball player,” he said. “She wants to be playing the back row. She wants to serve. Those are things she works on. She doesn’t want to be a one-trick pony.