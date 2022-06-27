Why California native Charlie Fuerbringer became first recruit of Wisconsin volleyball's 2024 class

Charlie Fuerbringer has championship bloodlines and aspirations to match.

Fuerbringer, whose parents both won national championships during their college careers, will pursue her own championship as a member of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team beginning in 2024.

Fuerbringer, a 5-foot-11 setter from Hermosa Beach, California, announced her commitment last week, becoming the first member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Her mother, Joy McKienzie Fuerbringer, was an All-American setter at Long Beach State who led the 49ers to the NCAA title in 1993. Her father, Matt Fuerbringer, was a four-time All-American at Stanford, where he is the career leader in kills and was a member of the 1997 national champions.

It was while watching the Badgers win the NCAA championship in December that Fuerbringer first began entertaining the notion of becoming part of the program.

“I followed along with a bunch of the colleges last year and was able to watch the finals,” she said. “That’s when Wisconsin really caught my eye in the championship game. You could just tell from the TV the chemistry all those girls had together and what a great program it is and the way they connect and bond on the court. It just looked like they were having a lot of fun.”

And while she had the opportunity to stay in her native Southern California area — her other two final schools were UCLA and USC — Fuerbringer was ready to strike out on her own.

“I know it’s across the country but that’s what I’m looking most forward to,” she said, “being surrounded by new people and learning about a different state that I’ve not lived in yet. And then being part of a new culture, I’m looking forward to that.”

Fuerbringer got a chance to explore her future home over the weekend as she and her mom made a visit to Madison, checking out State Street and touring campus.

“It’s really pretty and the people here are really nice,” she said. “I like the town. It’s really cute.”

Fuerbringer is widely considered the top setting prospect in the 2024 class and is ranked No. 2 overall by Prep Dig.

He may be a little biased, but Cam Green, her coach at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, is convinced Fuerbringer is the best in the country. He calls her the female version of Micah Christenson, the U.S. Men’s National Team setter in the past two Olympics.

“I’ve been in this business for 28 years and coached collegiately and professionally on the beach, so I’ve seen literally everybody,” Green said. “I told her she may leave Mira Costa as the best player to ever play here, which is a big statement because we have a pretty rich history with a lot of Olympians and gold medalists.

“She’s just special in the sense that she can do everything on the volleyball court. She’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached and as far as setting goes, she’s still pretty young but she has the mind of a college setter already in terms of running an offense and not just how can she set a good ball for her hitters, but she understands already how to put them in situations that make them the best versions of themselves. She’s pretty incredible in a lot of ways. She’s the type of setter when you’re on the court where you feel everything is going to be OK because she’s there.”

Fuerbringer’s advanced volleyball IQ can be attributed to growing up in a volleyball family. After her playing career, Joy McKienzie Fuerbringer began a coaching career that included stints as an assistant at Long Beach State and UCLA. She was head coach at Long Beach State from 2017 until being let go midway through the 2021 season. She also has served as director and coach at the Mizuno Long Beach volleyball club for more than 20 years.

Matt Fuerbringer was an accomplished indoor and beach player, who narrowly missed playing in the 2012 Olympics. He is an assistant coach with the U.S. Men’s National Team and founded the Team Rockstar boys club that is affiliated with Mizuno. He also was associate head coach for his wife at Long Beach State.

“I love having grown up in a volleyball family and being surrounded by people who play volleyball and love the sport,” Charlie said. “They didn’t force me to do anything. I chose to play volleyball and I chose to work how I do and do what I do. They’ve been super supportive and taught me so much. Growing up in that community has taught me so much about the game and I just know so much about the game through them.”

Green, who competed against Matt Fuerbringer in high school and club, says the parental influence is evident in Charlie’s play.

“Her volleyball IQ is so high and so advanced because she was raised and has seen the game so long that she sort of plays as if she’s two steps ahead of everybody,” he said. “I’ve known Joy and Matt for a long time and they’re really amazing people, and that’s where Charlie gets it. There’s no ego there. There’s never a sense that she feels better than anybody else. She’s just cool and kind to everybody in our program. I’m lucky to have her.”

Green believes that background will help her make a quick transition to the college game when she arrives at UW.

“Honestly, I think she’d probably be fine if she was in there tomorrow,” he said. “Physically, she’s gifted and she’s really long. She’s the best blocker on the team, she’s our best defensive player and she’s our smartest player. She’d have some stuff to learn, of course, but physically you could put her in there and you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.”

Fuerbringer also is a standout beach player, but she determined early on that she would play indoor in college and passed up numerous opportunities to play both.

“Playing both was an option and I liked that option, but I already had decided that my priority was indoor volleyball,” she said. “I could always come back to beach volleyball after college. I just thought Wisconsin was the best choice.”

Green agrees with that assessment, even though her choice disappointed many of his coaching friends on the West Coast.

“She was highly sought after here, but I think she wanted to experience more,” he said. “The conference and the fan base there at Wisconsin are tough to beat. There’s nothing quite like that experience. She’s going to be a great Badger.”