Why Anna Smrek is making an impact as a freshman for the Badgers volleyball team

“I think she has the potential to be one of the greatest players in college volleyball, if she keeps improving at this level,” Hilley said. “She has immense potential as a blocker and a hitter. When she reaches and contacts the ball high, there’s no block that can stop her. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

To be determined is whether that future continue to be on the right side or will she move back to the middle. The Badgers have some flexibility there, with Danielle Hart planning to return from a torn ACL and Devyn Robinson having had success in the middle after an All-American freshman season in the spring on the right side.

For her part, Smrek is good with either spot.

“To be honest, I’ve always kind of liked the right side,” she said. “I did a little in club so I was a little familiar with it. I think something that’s great with this team is there’s a lot of people that can play anywhere, or are willing to make those changes and adjust to be out on the court and help each other out.”

Sheffield sees Smrek playing most anywhere along the front row over time.