Why Anna Smrek is making an impact as a freshman for the Badgers volleyball team

Anna Smrek is experiencing a growth spurt.
No, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s 6-foot-9 freshman isn’t growing any taller, at least not as far as we know.
But her impact on the game is noticeably expanding on an almost match-by-match basis.
After a predictably up-and-down first season in which her role has fluctuated considerably, Smrek has established herself as a presence playing the right side for the No. 4 seed Badgers (27-3) as they head into their NCAA tournament regional semifinal match Thursday against No. 13 UCLA (25-5) at the UW Field House.
Although her playing time and productivity has varied, UW coach Kelly Sheffield has been pleased with her progress and never wavered from his perception of her as a future centerpiece of the program.
She’s provided glimpses of that along the way, like her eye-opening 12-kill performance in a sweep at Nebraska in October and this past weekend when she totaled 16 kills and hit .462 in the tournament sweeps of Colgate and Florida Gulf Coast.
“I love how she carries herself,” Sheffield said. “I love the confidence that she has. I love her willingness to work. She wants to be really, really good. She’s extremely coachable and eager. She believes in herself and that’s what you want.
“I think it’s fun to coach, and I know it’s fun as a player and fun as a fan when you’re seeing players that are growing in front of your eyes. With Anna there are times she does something that I think surprises herself a little bit. You get this look on her face, anybody see what I just did? I didn’t think I could do that.
“She’s a really important player for us. Her role continues to expand.”
Smrek’s primary role Thursday will be as a blocker, challenging UCLA All-American outside hitter Mac May, one of the top attackers in the nation. And should they advance to the regional final on Saturday, she would be matched up against Minnesota’s Jenna Wenaas and Airi Miyabe or Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley.
“We’re going to need her this weekend,” Sheffield said. “We talked about the firepower that’s coming in here, a lot of it on the left pin, so our defense on the left side has got to be really good. She’s an important cog in that.”
Blocking has been an area of emphasis for Smrek, who has had to adjust to playing the right side after starting out in the middle. She’s been working extra with assistant coach Gary White on her technique.
“I’ve been working a lot with Gary, having strong shoulders,” Smrek said. “We call it staying in the chimney, in line with your shoulders all the way through your press. It was a different technique, but it’s coming along.
“When we’re at the net, you want to get every ball. That’s the mentality that you have to go with. You’re protecting your back row. You’re that first line of defense, that’s your job up there, so you have to get it done for the team.”
Smrek ranks fourth on the team with 0.69 blocks per set, but Sheffield doesn’t think that reflects on her impact at the net.
“It’s daunting to hit at her because of her size,” Sheffield said. “And when she blocks the ball, that ball is down in a hurry.”
Smrek’s work ethic has not gone unnoticed by her more experienced teammates.
“She’s been working, getting a lot more extra reps after practice, and I think that’s really shown in her game and brought her confidence to a whole new level,” setter Sydney Hilley said. “That has been a game-changer for her. There were times at the beginning of the year when I didn’t know if she wanted the ball in the big moments. But now she does and you can see it in her eyes. I love that for her.”
Smrek, who just turned 18 in October, is the youngest player on the team. Combine that with her physical gifts — she has touched an almost unheard of 11-2 — and it’s easy to understand why people around the program are so excited about her future.
“I think she has the potential to be one of the greatest players in college volleyball, if she keeps improving at this level,” Hilley said. “She has immense potential as a blocker and a hitter. When she reaches and contacts the ball high, there’s no block that can stop her. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
To be determined is whether that future continue to be on the right side or will she move back to the middle. The Badgers have some flexibility there, with Danielle Hart planning to return from a torn ACL and Devyn Robinson having had success in the middle after an All-American freshman season in the spring on the right side.
For her part, Smrek is good with either spot.
“To be honest, I’ve always kind of liked the right side,” she said. “I did a little in club so I was a little familiar with it. I think something that’s great with this team is there’s a lot of people that can play anywhere, or are willing to make those changes and adjust to be out on the court and help each other out.”
Sheffield sees Smrek playing most anywhere along the front row over time.
“Hopefully, she’s position-less,” he said. “We’ll have her hit everywhere. We’ll have her hit on the left. She can get up there and get over blocks on the left side. Clearly, we can run her on quicks and slides, back behind. Where’s a weakness in a defense, let’s run you over there and let’s go.
“This kid’s got the arm to be able to do that. Where she settles in at, it’ll be the middle or the right. Where it is, I don’t know. We’re training her at both and she wants that. I don’t think she wants to be pigeon-holed. She wants to be a complete volleyball player.”
That includes impacting the game in some different aspects.
“One of these days she’s going to lead our league in service aces,” Sheffield said. “And she’s working on defending in the back row and one day she will be back there and she’ll be really good and a real handful to deal with. She’s just scratching the surface of how good she’s going to be.”
All-Region honors
Dana Rettke was named the Northeast Regional Player of the Year for the third consecutive season by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Rettke also was named for the fifth season to the all-region first team, along with teammates Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes. Hilley is a four-time first-team selection and it is the second honor for Barnes. Devyn Robinson received honorable mention.
All four players are up for AVCA All-American honors.