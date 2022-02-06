Why All-Big Ten outside hitter Sarah Franklin found perfect fit with Badgers volleyball team

As Sarah Franklin was pondering where to continue her college volleyball career, the question from University of Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield was something along the lines of, how good would the Badgers be with her on the roster?

“I said, ‘If I’m on this team I feel like it can be a national championship team,’” Franklin recalled Saturday night. “And that’s the goal.”

That indeed will be the goal as Franklin joins the reigning national champions as a transfer from Michigan State, where she earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season.

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter ranked third in the Big Ten with 3.96 kills per set as a sophomore for the Spartans, who were 11-18 overall and 4-16 in conference as they tied for 11th place.

After the season Cathy George retired after 17 years as MSU coach.

“Once she did, I took about a week to process all of that and figure out what I needed from the program and what I wanted to get out of that,” Franklin said. “After figuring all that out I knew that I needed to get in the (transfer) portal and explore all my options.”

Franklin heard from at least 80 schools, but she already had a pretty well defined set of priorities for her next school.

“My goal was to stay in the Big Ten so I had narrowed my number down to the main Big Ten schools,” she said. “Wisconsin and Purdue were my top two. I talked to some others outside of the Big Ten but I really felt like the Big Ten is where I need to be. So it sort of came down to those two.”

Franklin did not know any of the Badgers personally before visiting campus Jan. 26-28 but she said she hit it off with all of them during that time.

“They were super pumped that I was there and could see me as a really good fit,” Franklin said. “That was very comforting to see in action so I really enjoyed my time with all the girls.”

Franklin played against the Badgers twice last season, recording nine kills and eight digs in a three-set loss at East Lansing and 19 kills and 10 digs in a four-set loss in Madison.

Her freshman year was cut short when she suffered a broken hand in practice the day before the Spartans and Badgers were set to play. She averaged 3.81 kills per set in her eight matches as a freshman.

Franklin said her observations of the Badgers as opponents bore out with what she saw during her time around the team watching offseason training and workouts.

“Wisconsin is a program that’s going to put in the work to see those wins happen and I really saw that in the off-season with a lot of the girls and the coaches’ excitement about getting back in the gym,” she said. “I’ve always seen them as a team that is very gritty. I could see that from across the net and that was kind of exciting to watch.

“Once I got in the portal and in the recruiting process again, that was something I really wanted to look for. Visiting there and seeing that in action was pretty cool.”

Franklin understands that her role at UW is likely to be a little different from that at Michigan State, where she was asked to do just about everything.

She was the Spartans’ primary attacker, averaging 10.8 attempts per set, nearly three swings per set more than the Badgers’ leader, Grace Loberg. A six-rotation player, she passed on all six rotations, even when she was playing in the front row. Her 769 serve receptions were 326 more than her next highest teammate. She also was second on the team in digs (229) and service aces (25).

At UW she joins a crowded group of outside hitters with junior Jade Demps, sophomores Julia Orzol and Lauren Jardine and freshman Ella Wrobel.

Franklin said she hopes to continue to play six rotations but she also looks forward to being part of a team that spreads the offensive load around.

“I think I can be a very good addition on the outside,” she said. “It’s always good to be on a team that can attack from any position. That’s going to be super important when we play those teams that also can attack from any position.

“I’m someone who really enjoys passing and serve receive, so that’s something I’m going to continue to work on. I feel like my backcourt game can improve even more and my back row attack also is a factor in that, so I feel like I could really thrive doing that.”

Franklin, who’s from Lake Worth, Florida, was ranked No. 29 coming out of high school by PrepVolleyball.com.

Both of her parents played volleyball. Her mother, Michelle, played at Virginia and currently coaches with the Palm Beach Juniors club, while her father, Todd, played club volleyball at Georgia Tech. Both of her parents are engineers and Franklin is majoring in civil engineering.

She is finishing this semester at Michigan State before heading to UW in the summer. She will have three years of eligibility remaining and eventually hopes to play for the U.S. National Team and play professionally.

But her focus now is to help the Badgers build on their championship resume.

“It excites me,” she said. “We have a whole new team coming so I think it’s really exciting to get in that gym and work toward that again with this whole new team. I think it gets us all pumped up.”