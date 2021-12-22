Why a former Big 12 volleyball first-teamer chose to leave to play at Wisconsin

It would seem at first blush that Caroline Crawford was living the dream.
The daughter of two Kansas graduates grew up a Jayhawks fan and had established herself over the past two seasons as a foundational player as a middle blocker for the KU volleyball team.
But Crawford entered her name in the transfer portal last Tuesday, just days after the Jayhawks were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Pittsburgh.
That was not an easy step to take.
“The simple answer is I just wanted more,” Crawford said. “It was probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make so far in my life.”
That night she found herself on the phone with University of Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield, whose team was two days away from playing Louisville in the Final Four.
And just like that, Crawford was feeling pretty good about that decision. Crawford watched the Badgers go on to win their first ever national championship Saturday night and on Monday she made official her decision to join the Badgers.
“What really sold me on Wisconsin was that call,” said Crawford, who will have three years of eligibility at UW. “He was the most personable coach to be on the phone with. I really enjoyed what he had to say. It just felt right. It made it easier with the direction I wanted to go.”
From what Sheffield told her and what she saw in the team’s victories over Louisville and Nebraska, Crawford saw just what she was looking for in a new program.
“I was very impressed,” Crawford said. “Obviously Wisconsin is a great program. They’re gritty, that’s how I would describe their team. I never once saw anyone look like they were defeated.
“People who love the game of volleyball and love to grind and get after it every day are the ones that attend Wisconsin. That’s something I’m really looking forward to being surrounded by. I just think the overall culture is pretty unique.”
Crawford has some familiarity with the Badgers roster, having played with setter MJ Hammill, defensive specialist Sydney Reed and middle blocker Devyn Robinson in the U.S. National Team program. She and Robinson were on the USA Volleyball Girls Youth National Team that won gold medals at the 2018 NORCECA Championship in Honduras and the 2019 World Under 18 Championships in Egypt.
Crawford averaged 2.25 kills and 0.81 blocks per set and hit .309 as a sophomore, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in helping the Jayhawks to an 18-12 record. They upset Oregon and No. 14 seed Creighton in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16.
She was a first-team All-Big 12 pick as a freshman when she averaged 2.09 kills and 0.88 blocks per set and hit .291.
The native of Lansing, Kansas, was ranked as the No. 22 player in her class by PrepVolleyball.com.
While she had established herself as a centerpiece of the Jayhawks roster, Crawford knows she will be competing for playing time at middle blocker with Robinson, Danielle Hart and Anna Smrek in the mix.
“I told coach Sheffield that I’m not afraid of the challenge,” Crawford said. “I love to grind. So I’m excited to get in the gym with all those girls. Someone said that iron sharpens iron, so I think the people I’ll be surrounded with will push me, and I’m excited for that.”
Although she was listed at 6 foot 3 by Kansas, Crawford said she’s closer to 6-2 in shoes.
“I’m pretty undersized for my position,” she said. “It’s hard to believe, to be honest, that I’m going to play at Wisconsin. It’s pretty cool.”
Crawford also is looking forward to playing in front of the big crowds that are a staple at the UW Field House.
“It was a fun environment at Kansas,” she said, “but I’ve never played in front of 7,500 fans. It’s something exciting to look forward to and it will be pretty special once I’m able to see it with my own eyes.”
Crawford, who never has been to Wisconsin, was filling out her admission application and plans to enroll at UW for the spring semester and take part in the spring practices. She is a pre-med biochemistry major and aspires to become a pediatrician after playing volleyball professionally.
But for now her focus is getting to know her new team.
“I would describe it as a leap of faith,” she said. “The whole process has been stressful. But it’s also been comforting. I’m pretty religious, so wherever I end up or whatever happens is meant to happen.”
Big audience
In addition to playing in front of a record crowd of 18,755 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, the UW-Nebraska championship match also drew a large television audience.
The match attracted 1.19 million viewers on ESPN2, a 70% increase over the 696,000 who watched the April title match between Kentucky and Texas. It more than doubled the audience of 533,000 for the UW-Stanford title match in 2019.