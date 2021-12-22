Why a former Big 12 volleyball first-teamer chose to leave to play at Wisconsin

It would seem at first blush that Caroline Crawford was living the dream.

The daughter of two Kansas graduates grew up a Jayhawks fan and had established herself over the past two seasons as a foundational player as a middle blocker for the KU volleyball team.

But Crawford entered her name in the transfer portal last Tuesday, just days after the Jayhawks were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Pittsburgh.

That was not an easy step to take.

“The simple answer is I just wanted more,” Crawford said. “It was probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make so far in my life.”

That night she found herself on the phone with University of Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield, whose team was two days away from playing Louisville in the Final Four.

And just like that, Crawford was feeling pretty good about that decision. Crawford watched the Badgers go on to win their first ever national championship Saturday night and on Monday she made official her decision to join the Badgers.