What UW coach Kelly Sheffield, players encountered at the Big Ten's first volleyball media days

CHICAGO — First stop, SiriusXM radio.

That was the start of a whirlwind day of interviews for University of Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield and players Sarah Franklin and Anna Smrek as they participated in the first ever Big Ten media days for volleyball.

It was a process that started at 9 a.m. and continued for more than four hours in a variety of venues at the Big Ten Network offices in the historic Montgomery Ward building located in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood.

Over that time they would field questions both silly and serious, with several of them coming up at virtually every stop along the way.

“It might be surprising but sometimes it’s the goofy questions that make you think the most,” said Smrek, a sophomore right side/middle blocker who burst upon the national scene last December by earning Most Outstanding Player honors as the Badgers won their first NCAA championship. “The questions about volleyball, you know what to say. They did a good job of balancing the deep questions and the light ones.”

The questions tilted toward the serious side during the SiriusXM session with Pete Pistone and Nicole Auerbach. Franklin, a redshirt sophomore outside hitter who transferred to UW from Michigan State, and Smrek were asked about things such as balancing the student and athlete parts of their existence and anticipating the bull's-eye on their back as reigning champions.

But Pistone did ask them what they did for fun during the summer, leading to the first of several tellings of the team camping trip led by the team’s outdoors guru Danielle Hart. The interviewers were somewhere between impressed and amazed when told the players were able to change a flat tire by themselves. Then they had to change the tire again when they bought a new tire the next day to replace the donut spare tire.

Smrek, a native Canadian, admitted to being a relative novice at camping. “I went camping as a kid and I was always in a popup trailer,” she said. “So I guess that would be considered glamping.”

As a new arrival in Wisconsin, Franklin was asked how many cheese curds she’d had (Answer: “A lot.”).

Sheffield took his turn and was asked for the first of umpteen times about winning a national championship and moving forward to a new season without many of the players responsible for that title.

“It’s a new journey,” he said. “We graduated a lot of elite players and we like the talent we’ve got coming back.”

But what did it feel like to win the championship, Auerbach asked.

“My education doesn’t allow me to come up with the words that properly describe what that means,” he said.

Next up was a session with NCAA.com, with Franklin going in one room and Smrek another to do some TikTok videos. The random questions tilted heavily toward the light side — What’s your favorite color? (Yellow for Franklin.) Which teammate is the best dancer? Which one takes the most selfies? (Devyn Robinson for both.)

All three played some ‘90s trivia — neither player could identify a photo of some Beanie Babies — and they played a round of volleyball pictionary.

Each player was asked to do an impression of Sheffield. Franklin passed but Smrek, dropping her voice an octave, came out with a solid “Great morning!” — Sheffield’s standard greeting.

Next up was a stop at ESPN, where interviewer Sam Gore took a more thoughtful tack as he asked Sheffield how his hometown of Muncie, Indiana, became such a volleyball hotbed, how he planned to utilize Smrek this season, the impact of the future addition of UCLA and Southern Cal to the Big Ten (“Massive. Those are two legendary programs that have a lot of history.”).

He also brought up Sheffield’s campaign to bring more national attention to volleyball, and praised him for his efforts. “I love your tweets, even if you’re bashing us,” Gore told Sheffield. “Networks listen when people get upset, especially people with credibility. So continue the fight. I think you’re one of the reasons we’re here.”

Next came a trip to the BTN studio on the eighth floor for an interview with Megan McKeown to be broadcast later Tuesday.

“Walking into the actual Big Ten studio was a little intimidating,” Franklin said. “But once you settle back and get used to it, it’s a chill thing.”

That was followed by a stop at the warm and stuffy BTN digital studio for a lighter session with Emily Ehman, with topics trending toward boy bands (Smrek was never really a fan of any) and Barbie dolls (both players played with them).

Then they got about a half-hour break, during which Franklin and Smrek did interviews with Jon Arias, the team’s radio broadcaster, and Sheffield chatted with Nebraska reporter Brent Wagner of the Lincoln Journal Star before all three met briefly with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

And then they were off to a news conference in a jammed media room, followed by a wide-ranging final session with BTN Courtside conducted by announcers Connor Onion and Audrey Flaugh.

Afterward, the UW participants expressed happiness with the way the event played out.

“This has been first class,” Sheffield said. “They are not just going through the motions. It is well thought out, well executed. There are dozens and dozens of people here that are making this all work. That’s one of those things that you’re thinking beforehand, is this going to be small potatoes. This has been big time.”

For Smrek and Franklin, the event lived up to what they had expected after having watched media days for football and basketball.

“I had seen football and basketball get all their media days and I was wondering what it’s like to do that and be asked so many questions over and over again,” Smrek said. “I really enjoyed it. It beat my expectations. I definitely feel it’s something that more athletes should get exposed to.”

Said Franklin: “I want people to love the sport just as much as I do. Getting to be a part of the first ever of these is really exciting because I can reach out and promote the sport.”