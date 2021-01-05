We're No. 1: UW volleyball team ranked first in national preseason poll

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The rankings are fine,” he said. “We’d rather be ranked than not. It means you probably have talent on your team. It’s not something we shy away from.

“But it adds zero to the joy meter. The joy is knowing that we’re close to being able to play somebody.

“When it’s been 13 months since you played a match, that’s where the excitement is. It’s exciting to be playing, to have a schedule and know who you’re going to be playing in a couple weeks and you have a gym full of people and you’re able to get in a couple practices each day. We’re not bored with that. The energy is really high, the excitement level is really high.”

The Badgers, in quest of their first national title, return the bulk of the team that compiled a 27-7 record and lost to Stanford in the championship match in 2019.

Leading that core are first-team All-Americans Dana Rettke at middle blocker and Sydney Hilley at setter. Rettke, a 6-foot-8 senior, has been a first-team selection in each of her first three seasons. She also was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year. Hilley was the 2019 Big Ten Setter of the Year and was a second-team All-American as a sophomore.