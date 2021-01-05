We're No. 1: UW volleyball team ranked first in national preseason poll

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will start the season where it hopes to end it.
The Badgers, coming off a runner-up finish in the NCAA championship in 2019, were voted No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason poll released Tuesday.
UW received 40 first-place votes from the 62 coaches that participated in the poll.
Texas, which went 14-0 during the fall portion of its schedule, is ranked No. 2 and received 17 first-place votes. Stanford (3 first-place votes), Kentucky (1) and Nebraska (1) round out the top five.
Four other Big Ten Conference teams are ranked in the top 25 — Minnesota (7), Penn State (9), Purdue (13) and Michigan (24).
The Big Ten was among the majority of conferences that postponed the traditional fall season and will begin spring season play Jan. 22. UW is scheduled to open by hosting Purdue in two matches that weekend.
Several conferences played part of their seasons in the fall, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC. Texas was ranked No. 1 at the end of the fall slate.
The Badgers have been rated No. 1 just once in their history — October 2016 — but have been ranked in the top 10 in six consecutive preseason polls.
Coach Kelly Sheffield learned of the No. 1 ranking after a team meeting and brought it to the attention of his team.
“The rankings are fine,” he said. “We’d rather be ranked than not. It means you probably have talent on your team. It’s not something we shy away from.
“But it adds zero to the joy meter. The joy is knowing that we’re close to being able to play somebody.
“When it’s been 13 months since you played a match, that’s where the excitement is. It’s exciting to be playing, to have a schedule and know who you’re going to be playing in a couple weeks and you have a gym full of people and you’re able to get in a couple practices each day. We’re not bored with that. The energy is really high, the excitement level is really high.”
The Badgers, in quest of their first national title, return the bulk of the team that compiled a 27-7 record and lost to Stanford in the championship match in 2019.
Leading that core are first-team All-Americans Dana Rettke at middle blocker and Sydney Hilley at setter. Rettke, a 6-foot-8 senior, has been a first-team selection in each of her first three seasons. She also was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year. Hilley was the 2019 Big Ten Setter of the Year and was a second-team All-American as a sophomore.
UW returns both senior outside hitters — Molly Haggerty, a second-team All-American and All-Big Ten pick last season, and Grace Loberg, a first-team all-conference pick and an honorable mention All-American.
Redshirt junior Danielle Hart, who shares middle blocker duties with Rettke, was a second-team all-conference pick.
The Badgers’ most significant losses were Madison Duello on the right side, libero Tiffany Clark and defensive specialist M.E. Dodge.
A number of players are competing for the spot on the right side, including senior Deahna Kraft, a transfer from Pepperdine, and freshmen Devyn Robinson and Jade Demps.
Senior Lauren Barnes will take over the libero duties.
The Badgers have advanced to at least the NCAA Sweet 16 in each of Sheffield’s first seven seasons, one of just four programs to do so along with Nebraska, Penn State and Texas.