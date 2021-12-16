Watch now: Wisconsin volleyball super-fan Izzy Eaton surprises Badgers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team's little good-luck charm has arrived to help cheer them on at the Final Four.
Izzy Eaton, an 8-year-old born with a rare gastrointestinal disorder who was profiled earlier this week in a column of mine, will be in attendance when the Badgers (29-3) face Louisville (32-0) on Thursday night in a national semifinal at Nationwide Arena.
The trip was a surprise to Izzy and UW players, and here's a UW video showing the moments the secret was revealed.
Izzy came into the lives of Badgers star middle blocker Dana Rettke and her teammates about 2½ years ago when the team, through the Badgers Give Back program, threw her a birthday party shortly before she turned 6. She played with Bucky Badger, had a dance party with the Badgers in the locker room and even watched a movie, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” with them.
Events like that are typically one-time meetings, but Izzy made an instant connection with Rettke and others and their relationship has taken off since that birthday party.
Payge Eaton, said that being around the Badgers has helped \her daughter's self-confidence grow. But Rettke made it clear that Izzy has helped UW just as much, adding joy and a healthy dose of perspective.
“I know Izzy enjoys being around me, but I also enjoy being around her,” said Rettke, who has enjoyed ice cream at the Memorial Union Terrace, walks in the Arboretum and strolling around the Farmers’ Market with her pal. “She’s meant a lot to me the past couple of years and I’m just really thankful for the bond that we’ve been able to create.”