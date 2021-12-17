 Skip to main content
Watch now: Breaking down the keys to Wisconsin volleyball's NCAA championship match against Nebraska
The University of Wisconsin's women's volleyball team will face Nebraska for a chance at a national championship.

State Journal contributing reporter Dennis Punzel and columnist Jim Polzin get together with the Lincoln Journal Star's Brent Wagner and the Omaha World-Herald's Lincoln Arneal to discuss Saturday night's NCAA title tilt. 

Want more UW sports coverage? You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts and Stitcher.

And check out our coverage of the Badgers' Final Four victory over Louisville below:

