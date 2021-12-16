Volleyball's fan base keeps growing in Madison. Why hasn't it hosted the NCAA championship since 1998?

Will Madison ever get another chance to host the NCAA women's volleyball championship?
The city's sports commission and the University of Wisconsin have tried, but the NCAA hasn't picked the Kohl Center for the event, which has gone instead to larger cities and off-campus venues in recent years.
The Badgers will make their third straight national semifinals appearance on Thursday against Louisville in Columbus, Ohio, a site that was chosen in 2017.
The NCAA solicits bids to host upcoming championship events every few years, and UW usually submits entries in various sports. In 2020, when the volleyball championships for 2022 to 2025 were up for grabs, UW and the Madison Area Sports Commission sought to host in 2024 or 2025 at the Kohl Center.
Coach Kelly Sheffield said it was time for Madison to be recognized as a volleyball hotbed and given a chance to host the crowning event of the college season.
"Quite frankly, I think we ought to be in a regular rotation to host a Final Four," he said in 2020.
The NCAA didn't buy in. The four open championships went to larger metropolitan areas: Omaha, Nebraska; Tampa, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and Kansas City, Missouri.
Those involved with the Madison bid in 2020 highlighted a potential sticking point: Hosting the championship also means staging the American Volleyball Coaches Association convention, which has specific requirements for meeting space square footage and ceiling height to accommodate on-court seminars that stretch Madison's capacities. About 2,600 to 2,800 people normally attend the convention, according to the NCAA.
That event has grown since Madison had the volleyball championship in 1998 at the Kohl Center.
"The bid we submitted included a creative use of space for the event due to Madison's venues being slightly smaller than typically chosen," said Jamie Patrick, vice president of sports, services and convention sales for Destination Madison and the Madison Area Sports Commission. "The NCAA made their decision during the pandemic and did not provide feedback as to why Madison wasn't chosen."
The NCAA also requires more than 1,500 hotel rooms on the peak night of the tournament, preferably within walking distance of the venue, as part of its block for teams, officials and AVCA members. There are around 2,000 rooms in 10 hotels within a mile of the Kohl Center.
A spokesperson for the AVCA said the group has no say in selecting the championship site. That decision is up to the NCAA.
Madison also hosted the volleyball semifinals and final at the UW Field House in 1993. Both the 1993 and 1998 events set attendance records at the time, but the championship hasn't been in a metropolitan area as small as Madison since the latter.
It also hasn't been at a university-owned building since 2001.
The Badgers' on-court success in the last decade has translated into big jumps in fan support. The average announced attendance for 2021 was 7,107, a school record for the fifth straight year, excepting the 2020-21 COVID season where there was no general spectator attendance. It was an 87% increase over 10 years earlier and was second only to Nebraska nationally.
The Badgers reported a record $571,939 in revenue from volleyball ticket sales in the 2019-20 school year, more than six times the amount brought in a decade before.
UW made improvements to the Field House's upper deck in 2018 to meet code requirements so it could expand capacity.
The local volleyball boom, however, hasn't translated into hosting the national championship like it did in the 1990s. Sheffield thought it could.
"What you want when you're at a Final Four is, No. 1, you've got to pack the place whether the home team is in it or not," Sheffield said in 2020. "And based on our location, that wouldn't be a problem whatsoever.
"And you want a city that gets behind it, and when people come into town there's things to do. Even though it's a couple weeks before Christmas, there's things going on here. There are some places that it's like a ghost town or you're in the middle of Siberia at that time of the year. This city can totally support that type of event."