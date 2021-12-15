UW's Dana Rettke becomes first five-time, first-team AVCA All-American

The award is chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I volleyball coaches, media and fans. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School and the award focuses on the total student-athlete and the use of their platform in making a positive impact in their communities.

"I am honored to receive the Senior CLASS Award and want to thank everyone who felt I was deserving of receiving it," Hilley said. "It's funny looking back at how sure I was about my choice to go to Wisconsin when I committed in ninth grade. I thought I understood how great of a place it was. But my ninth-grade self had no way of knowing how perfect it was going to be for my five-year journey. After being on campus for about a week or so, my mom remembers a phone call where I told her I was so happy and that 'I found my people.' I still feel so strongly about that. Badger volleyball has brought the most amazing people and opportunities to my life."