UW's Dana Rettke becomes first 5-time, first-team AVCA All-American

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dana Rettke will never forget the first time she found out she had been named a first-team All-American.
She had just finished her freshman year with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, a season that began with at least some consideration that she might even redshirt to help ease her adjustment to the college game.
“I remember exactly where I was in the film room,” Rettke recalled on Wednesday. “Kelly (Sheffield) called me aside. Danielle (Hart) was there and I remember I started tearing up. I was like, wow, you’ve outdone yourself Dana.
“That was probably the most shocked I’ve ever been. I was really proud that coming into college I didn’t know what to expect. I was so new to the sport and I was coming in and playing against people who had been playing since they could walk.
“A lot has happened since my freshman year.”
A lot, indeed, as Rettke became the first player to be named a five-time first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, thanks in part to the bonus year made possible by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was due mostly to her own performance on the court.
Rettke averaged 3.49 kills per set, ranked third nationally in hitting percentage (.447) and 10th in blocks (1.37 per set). Along the way she became the program’s career leader in blocks and points. And most significantly, of course, she helped lead the No. 4 seed Badgers to the NCAA Final Four for the third consecutive season.
It was the kind of season that made her first-team selection a lock. But that doesn’t make it any less meaningful to her than any of the others.
“I think it’s really awesome,” she said. “It really is an honor to do something like that. I think being the first five-time, first-team All-American is really cool. That’s something that I guess is going to go down in history.
“I worked hard to get where I was and that hasn’t changed. I don’t think it’s a huge shock to me anymore. I hold myself to a high standard. But I obviously couldn’t do it without my teammates. They’re the ones to give the credit to.”
Much of that credit goes to fellow super senior Sydney Hilley, who earned her third first-team honor. She leads the nation with 12.04 assists per set and holds the school record for career assists. She directed the Badgers to a .296 hitting percentage, sixth-best in the nation. She also averaged 2.63 digs per set.
“I know that I’ve gotten a lot better since my freshman year, but it’s been so awesome to see how much Syd has progressed throughout her career,” Rettke said. “Just seeing the sets that she’s able to make and the courage she has to make some pretty risky sets, the trust she has in her teammates, is so awesome to see.
“She’s the best setter in the country. I wholeheartedly believe that. She approaches every day with that mindset of getting this team one step closer to a national championship. It’s just been so fun to play with her for the last five years.”
For Sheffield, it’s been just as fun to be able to coach both of them for five seasons.
“They are some of the best players this program has ever had and it’s certainly been a blessing to coach them,” Sheffield said. “Syd is as good as any collegiate setter in a long time. Dana, five-time, first-time All-American. That’s never happened in any sport. That’s ridiculous.
“That’s something you shouldn’t sneeze at and say that’s old hat. These guys have worked hard to develop their games. It’s well earned.”
UW libero Lauren Barnes, also a super senior, was named to the second team for the second consecutive season. She averaged 4.29 digs per set.
Hilley wins CLASS Award
In addition to her All-American honors, Hilley was selected as the 2021 Senior CLASS Award winner for Division I women’s volleyball, becoming just the second UW athlete to earn the award, joining Alando Tucker, who won the basketball honor in 2007.
The award is chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I volleyball coaches, media and fans. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School and the award focuses on the total student-athlete and the use of their platform in making a positive impact in their communities.
“I am honored to receive the Senior CLASS Award and want to thank everyone who felt I was deserving of receiving it,” Hilley said. “It’s funny looking back at how sure I was about my choice to go to Wisconsin when I committed in ninth grade. I thought I understood how great of a place it was. But my ninth-grade self had no way of knowing how perfect it was going to be for my five-year journey. After being on campus for about a week or so, my mom remembers a phone call where I told her I was so happy and that ‘I found my people.’ I still feel so strongly about that. Badger volleyball has brought the most amazing people and opportunities to my life.”
Rettke also was a top-10 finalist for the award.