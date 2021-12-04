UW volleyball team sweeps FGCU to earn NCAA Sweet 16 berth

Hilley credited her passers with putting her in position to set the ball to most any of her hitters much of the night. But as the kills mounted for Loberg and Orzol, she was happy to keep feeding them the ball.

“I always have confidence in them but there was a look in both of their eyes today,” Hilley said. “They wanted the ball, so I gave it to them and they executed.”

Loberg got the Badgers off to a fast start with seven kills in the first set, including five in their first 10 points.

“I think that helps with confidence,” Loberg said. “But for me, and our team collectively, we’re just trying to stay in the present, not think about the last point or the last set or the last kill, just stay focused on the point that we’re on. I think we’ve been doing a really good job with that.”

Although FGCU (27-6) held a slight edge in team blocks (6 to 5.5), Botsford didn’t think that was an accurate measure of the two defenses.