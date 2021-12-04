UW volleyball team sweeps FGCU to earn NCAA Sweet 16 berth

So much for the notion that good defense stops good offense.
Florida Gulf Coast, with one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, more than met its match Saturday night as the University of Wisconsin volleyball team rolled to a convincing sweep to advance to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 for the ninth consecutive season.
The No. 4 seed Badgers hit a season-high .455 as they soared past the Eagles 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 before another sellout crowd at the UW Field House.
And they did it against a team that came into the match ranked fourth in the nation in opponents’ hitting percentage at .130. FGCU coach Matt Botsford maintained that the hitting numbers were a result of poor defense.
“I think that’s a reflection of Wisconsin,” Botsford said. “I do think we have a really good defensive team, a really good blocking team. What they did on the offensive end was pretty special. There’s a reason they’re the No. 4 team in the country. That’s a difficult matchup for anybody. We couldn’t find any answers.
“There were some stretches that I thought we did some nice things defensively, but the difference is the consistency that they play at. So we might play two or three points feeling pretty good about how things are setting up for us, and then they would go on these runs where it was sometimes near impossible to stop.”
And when the Badgers (27-3) went on a run, often as not it was one of their left side hitters, Grace Loberg or Julia Orzol, that was in the middle of it.
Loberg, who didn’t have a hitting error until late in the third set, had 15 kills to lead the Badgers, while Orzol contributed 12 kills with just one error. They hit a combined .571, although it seemed even higher to Botsford.
“What surprised me was our inability to affect the efficiency of those left sides,” Botsford said. “I thought they were outstanding. I think collectively they finished probably hitting close to .700 as a unit. If you would’ve asked my preference, it would be that they run their offense through their pins and that would give us a better opportunity.
“The middles certainly had their opportunities, but the number of balls that went to the left I thought would’ve put us in a better position. But we just couldn’t stop them. They played great.”
UW coach Kelly Sheffield couldn’t argue with that and he credited setter Sydney Hilley with putting the ball in the right places at the right times.
“I thought our left sides collectively, Thunder and Lightning, that was maybe their best match together as a dynamic duo,” Sheffield said. “I thought they were awfully good. I thought Syd was masterful out there. It was just a good effort for our team.”
Hilley credited her passers with putting her in position to set the ball to most any of her hitters much of the night. But as the kills mounted for Loberg and Orzol, she was happy to keep feeding them the ball.
“I always have confidence in them but there was a look in both of their eyes today,” Hilley said. “They wanted the ball, so I gave it to them and they executed.”
Loberg got the Badgers off to a fast start with seven kills in the first set, including five in their first 10 points.
“I think that helps with confidence,” Loberg said. “But for me, and our team collectively, we’re just trying to stay in the present, not think about the last point or the last set or the last kill, just stay focused on the point that we’re on. I think we’ve been doing a really good job with that.”
Although FGCU (27-6) held a slight edge in team blocks (6 to 5.5), Botsford didn’t think that was an accurate measure of the two defenses.
“What I think is special about Wisconsin is the organization of that block they have to the back row defense that they have,” Botsford said. “What’s really good about Wisconsin and why they’re going to go deep in this tournament and always tend to is because the serving and the blocking and the defense and the connectiveness of it. The pressure they can apply offensively from all different places. And they do it with their serving and their passing. It is really a complete team.”
A complete team that is showing signs of peaking at just the right time.
“We played well tonight,” Sheffield said. “The scores would make you think a little bit different, but that was a really good team and we had to be on top of our game. And we were pretty close to it.”
The Badgers will host NCAA regional play beginning Thursday. They will face the winner of Saturday’s late match between No. 13 UCLA and Central Florida. No. 5 Baylor and Big Ten rival No. 12 Minnesota will meet in the other match. Times for the matches will be announced Sunday.
Florida Gulf Coast 17 20 15
Wisconsin 25 25 25
FGCU (kills-digs-blocks) — Jones 3-0-3, Borum 0-0-0, Shomaker 10-0-1, Axner 0-7-0, Burnam 0-0-0, Szypszak 4-0-3, Lockey 1-4-1, VanLiew 7-9-0, Ertel 0-6-0, English 8-2-3. Totals 33-27-6.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Barnes 0-18-0, Hilley 1-6-1, Boyer 0-0-0, Civita 0-7-0, Robinson 5-0-4, Ashburn 0-0-0, Smrek 8-0-2, Demps 2-1-0, Rettke 6-2-1, Loberg 15-3-0, Orzol 12-9-3. Totals 49-46-5.5.
Hitting percentage — FGC .184, W .455. Aces — FGC 2 (Shomaker, English), W 2 (Hilley, Orzol). Assists — FGC 30 (Lockey 26), W 46 (Hilley 40). Att. — 7,540.