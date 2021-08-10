UW volleyball: Six questions regarding upcoming season

The names are much the same, as are the aspirations.
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team began practice on Monday with pretty much the same nucleus of players who won the Big Ten Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA final four in the COVID-19-dictated spring season.
That group, led by four-time first-team All-American middle blocker Dana Rettke and two-time first-team All-American setter Sydney Hilley, will attempt to match and exceed those accomplishments as the college volleyball world returns to normal this fall.
Rettke and Hilley are two of five super-seniors who chose to take advantage of the bonus season of eligibility granted by the NCAA — joining outside hitter Grace Loberg, libero Lauren Barnes and defensive specialist Giorgia Civita. That group, along with redshirt senior middle blocker Danielle Hart, will be making a final run at adding to their already significant legacy.
They will be joined by a prized freshman class of middle blocker Anna Smrek and outside hitters Julia Orzol and Lauren Jardine, who will add depth to an already deep squad.
With less than three weeks to prepare for the season-opening weekend against TCU and Baylor on Aug. 27-28, coach Kelly Sheffield responded to a half-dozen questions about his team.
What’s the mindset of your team, which has won back-to-back Big Ten titles and made consecutive NCAA final four appearances but still is seeking the program’s first national title?
Sheffield: “I think last year was one of the best in program history. Not just going undefeated in the regular season, but under the circumstances of what we had to play through. Did we not quite make it to where the ultimate goal was? We weren’t quite there. That’s one of the things when you put really big goals in front of you. The fun is going after them with everything you have. We’re not afraid of big challenges. We’re energized by getting after it again. We’re going after big things and to try to do it this year in front of crowds is really intoxicating.”
One of your big attributes last spring was depth, which was put to the test at various times. Is it possible this year’s team might be even deeper?
Sheffield: “We'll be even more experienced with depth. That’s not something we’ve had a ton of in the past. We had some good depth last year and I think we’ve got even more depth this year with the number of people that can come in and contribute. There’s more things to figure out. What you want as a coach is to have the players go after it and not just say, ‘This is my lot in life and this is where I’m at and this is where I’m going to stay.’ You want to see your players continuing to climb and push for more. I think we’ve got a lot of hungry players that are wanting to see their roles grow. It’s one of the things as a coach, and as fans, it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.”
The most significant departure from last season is Molly Haggerty, who has been a fixture on the left side. There’s an interesting mix of players with a wide range of experience competing for playing time there. How do you see that competition shaping up?
Sheffield: “Man, it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be fun. Grace has an unbelievable amount of experience. She’s played a lot of matches for us and taken a lot of big swings and has been all-conference and All-American here. I know she’s wanting to take an even bigger load. Jade (Demps), I’m really looking forward to her season. I think she’s got a lot of potential to be one of the Badger greats. What I’m looking forward to seeing is, does that start coming into shape this year or down the road? She’s a player we’re really excited about. Lauren Jardine has a great arm. There are days she has as good of an arm as anybody in our gym. Can she add to other parts of her game in order to see the court? Liz (Gregorski) is wanting to get a bigger role. The kid is just a baller. Julia Orzol, I’ve watched a ton of her international matches. She’s kind of a glue player. I think she’s a player that plays the entire game and makes the game easier for others.”
Passing has been one of the foundations of your program, but last spring in the semifinal match against Texas your passing was a major issue. You’ve added a transfer (Joslyn Boyer) to help and beyond that, how do you see your passing game?
Sheffield: “We lost the serve receive battle against Texas. With our middles, the more we can be in system, the more we can set them or have them be somebody you have to pay attention to. That’s a big goal of ours and that area of our game broke down at the end. I think Boyer transferring will help. She was one of the better passers in the league last year (at Iowa) and we’re hoping she’s able to take that next step and help us. A healthy Gio will help. She was just coming back from knee surgery last year but she still passed really well. She had the best passing stats in the league last year and Barnes was right there with her. Orzol is somebody that has taken a big load in the international game of passing to hit. And just the development of the other left sides, you’re hoping that one or two of them can take that next step.”
You have five seniors who chose to return for a bonus season granted by the NCAA. And many of the top contenders in the Big Ten also had most of their seniors return. Given that wealth of experience, how tough do you see this season’s conference race?
Sheffield: “I see this being the most experienced and high level that the conference has ever been. There might’ve been some years that there was a team playing at a higher level, but I think this will be the highest level that the entire conference has ever been. It’s going to make it a lot of fun for people to watch.”
With the opening up of most of the upper deck you’ll have an opportunity to have even more people watch you this year as fans are allowed to return to the Field House. What’s your sense of what it means to have fans back and to perhaps challenge Nebraska for the top spot nationally in attendance?
Sheffield: “This is an incredible sport. I think there are more females playing volleyball than any other sport. You go to some of these (amateur) tournaments and you see tens of thousands of kids that are playing. We’ve always thought of it as the Field of Dreams — if you build it, they will come. That was the case at Nebraska when they went from the Coliseum to the Devaney Center and how many people wanted to go and watch. They’ve packed it. Every time we’ve expanded our seating in the Field House, the fans have answered the bell with more and more people wanting to get in here. We’ve sold out every one of our matches the last few years and I fully anticipate these being sellouts as well. That’s certainly our goal. We want to be the biggest show in college volleyball. People come because the product is so good. I’m not just talking about UW, but the opponents that come in here as well, how elite the Big Ten Conference is. People are going to be entertained and they’re going to have a lot of fun watching high-level athletes. We’re really excited about the changes that continue to happen in the Field House and we’ll be able to get a lot more fans in here. Man, it is going to be loud this fall.”