UW volleyball recruit Martha Anthouli, a native of Greece, has starred on European stage

As a young girl growing up — and up and up — in Greece, Martha Anthouli wasn’t comfortable with all the attention she attracted.

“When I was younger I didn’t want to go out at all because people would stare and I was annoyed with that,” said Anthouli, who has grown to 6-foot-7 barefoot and 6-8½ with shoes. “But right now I’m really OK with it and it really helps me a lot with volleyball. And volleyball helps with my social life. Every single one of my friends plays volleyball.”

Anthouli figures to expand her circle of friends considerably in a couple years when she joins the University of Wisconsin volleyball program as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Anthouli, who is a couple of weeks shy of her 16th birthday, committed to UW coach Kelly Sheffield last week.

Her commitment culminated a recruiting process that began more than a year ago when Anthouli let it be known that she was looking to come to the U.S. to attend college.

She was one of the main attractions at the European Volleyball Exposure event in Greece in late February and early March, having been voted the Most Promising Prospect at the event the previous year.