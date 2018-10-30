Inspiration can come in many forms.
For the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, it frequently comes in the form of Mariah Whalen.
That point was made to some 500 young volleyball players who attended the UW volleyball camp in July. During a question-and-answer session one of the questions posed to a group of Badgers on the stage was, “Who is your most inspirational teammate?”
One by one, each player had the same answer: Mariah Whalen.
Sitting there and taking that in was Whalen, who was as humbled as she was flabbergasted.
“I can’t really put it into words,” Whalen said when reminded of the occasion. “It was awesome. It meant a lot because I didn’t feel like I was doing anything to make a difference. I was kind of off in the corner doing my rehab, not getting to interact with everyone that much.”
Whalen’s interaction with her teammates on the court has been limited by a balky left knee, which has undergone three arthroscopic procedures in a little more than a year.
The ongoing ordeal has cut back on her ability to practice at different times and kept her off the court for 48 consecutive matches after playing in the first three matches of her freshman season. That streak finally came to an end on Saturday when she was called upon to serve twice during the match at Michigan State. She was ready when she heard coach Kelly Sheffield call her name.
“You just kind of go,” said Whalen, a 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman from Wausau. “Your body just takes control. I didn’t have time to think about it.”
While she was focused on getting a good serve in, her teammates were able to appreciate the moment.
“It was very cool,” junior libero Tiffany Clark said. “I had a little tear in my eye. Whales is such a good teammate and seeing all the stuff she’s gone through behind the scenes has been really tough for all of us. So seeing that was really cool.”
The No. 5 Badgers (16-4, 9-3 Big Ten) play host to No. 3 Minnesota (18-2, 12-0) tonight at the UW Field House in the national match of the week.
Whether her opportunity to play again arises then or somewhere down the line is largely dependent on that left knee, which has a cartilage defect on the bottom of her femur and has been prone to swelling up every now and again.
The problem was diagnosed last year during the first procedure after the knee was popping a lot. During a follow-up procedure in the spring, some floating bodies were removed and a meniscus tear repaired.
The outside hitter was feeling better through the summer and began preseason training optimistically, only to have the swelling return. That led to a third procedure that originally was supposed to keep her out for just a couple weeks. But the swelling persisted and limited her practice time until recent weeks.
“The problem in my knee is still in there so when I do certain things it causes my knee to bug me and swell up,” she said. “It’s not really anything that could be fixed unless I want a major surgery.
“Mentally I’m ready to go, it’s just getting my body to cooperate. Some days I feel like I’m on the up and up, that I’m getting back there. And other days I feel like it’s one step back or two steps back.”
While the knee may be able to limit her playing time, it hasn’t eliminated her ability to help the team, whether it’s by offering insights from the sidelines during matches or sharing special individual handshakes with each of her teammates.
“I think we all have different skill sets on the team,” she said. “I enjoy picking apart the game and finding what’s open and seeing how to score against the other team, so I try my best to provide information to the players that are on the court.
“Also it’s being there for them. It might sound kind of lame but being a cheerleader for them, being excited for them when things are going well and being supportive of them when things aren’t going well.”
A significant playing role may not be on the immediate horizon, but Whalen is determined to persevere.
“I know I’m nowhere near done being an athlete,” she said. “I can’t see myself doing anything else so I’m going to work my butt off to get back there.”
Sheffield, for one, would never bet against her.
“She’s got a lot of volleyball in front of her,” he said. “She loves this game about as much as anybody I’ve ever been around. She loves playing the game for fun, she loves competing, she loves being in big moments. That’s why we recruited her. You root for the kid.”