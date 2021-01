Senior Dana Rettke was named national Player of the Week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for her play in the University of Wisconsin’s two victories over Purdue last week.

The 6-foot-8 middle blocker had a .523 hitting percentage and averaged 4.17 kills and and 1.83 blocks per set, with seven of her 11 blocks being solos.

It is Rettke’s second national weekly honor in her career, making her the first Badger to be recognized multiple times.