UW's volleyball team's journey to NCAA final fills coach Kelly Sheffield with 'pride'

PITTSBURGH — The disappointment from the night before was still fresh in Kelly Sheffield’s mind as the sunshine poured through his hotel windows Sunday morning.
But that feeling was overpowered by a combination of pride and reward of a season that took his University of Wisconsin volleyball team within one step of the sport’s pinnacle and the optimism that even brighter days are on the horizon.
“The overwhelming feeling I’ve got is pride for our kids,” Sheffield said in the wake of Saturday night’s humbling 16-25, 17-25, 20-25 loss to Stanford in the championship match of the NCAA tournament. “They did exactly what you’d want them to do.
“When things weren’t going their way early in the year they picked themselves up, they dusted themselves off and they kept going back to work. And they kept doing it together. So many times in life when things don’t go their way, they separate or they pout or they give up. There just wasn’t any of that.
“They inspired me and I’m sure they inspired a lot of other people. I told them after the match that my belief in sports is that you just jump in headfirst in the deep end, you do everything you can, you prepare and work and learn and you put your best effort out there with no regrets. If you’re doing all that stuff and things don’t go your way you can live with it.”
The No. 4 seed Badgers (27-7) established themselves as one of the elite teams in the nation by winning the Big Ten Conference title and dominating their first five tournament matches, including a victory over top-seed Baylor in the semifinals.
But it became apparent quickly in the title match that Stanford (30-4), powered by tournament Most Outstanding Player Kathryn Plummer, was performing at a level above elite.
“We played a team that was just better than us,” Sheffield said. “More experienced than us, they’ve got the best player and up and down their roster is All-Americans. They were better than us.”
“As a competitor, you hate to say that, but I think anybody who watched knows they were just on a different level. Not just last night but when they had all their pieces and everybody was healthy, they were on a different level than everybody else. That’s a credit to them.”
Saturday’s match was the last for five UW seniors — libero Tiffany Clark, right side Madison Duello, defensive specialists M.E. Dodge and Sarah Dodd and setter Mallory Dixon. Their absence will be felt, on and off the court, Sheffield said.
“We probably graduate the greatest servant leadership class that I’ve ever had,” he said. “There was a great strength in bringing others together. We return a lot of talent, but that doesn’t guarantee you anything, you still have to form a team.”
Despite those losses, the core of this year’s team will return and Sheffield expects them to be even better and will make them one of the favorites to win the title next year.
That group includes first-team All-Americans Sydney Hilley at setter and Dana Rettke at middle blocker; second-team All-American Molly Haggerty and honorable mention All-American Grace Loberg on the left side and Lauren Barnes as the likely successor to Clark at libero. All will be seniors, as will backups Nicole Shanahan at middle and Riley Bell at defensive specialist.
“The thing that you can see is the incredible growth throughout the season that both of our left sides have made and they’ll continue to get better,” Sheffield said. “Dana continues to expand her game and you could see incredible growth in Danielle (Hart). Barnes certainly improved as the season went on and you could see the strength in her. Sydney continues to be one of the top setters in the game. You could see individually people getting better.”
The biggest uncertainties are in the back court, where the passing and ball control provided by Clark and Dodge will be missed, and on the right side, with Duello’s departure.
Sheffield has several back court options. Haggerty and Loberg could return to six-rotation roles after being subbed out this year for defensive specialists. Freshman Izzy Ashburn, who served her way into the lineup and evolved defensively, will be back and freshman Anna MacDonald could work her way onto the court
Another possibility could be Deanha Kraft, a grad transfer from the Pepperdine beach volleyball program, who Sheffied said could be a six-rotation player.
Two incoming freshman also could be in the mix. Devyn Robinson, who will enroll early and participate in spring practice, is a possibility on the right side, along with Jade Demps, who will join the program in the summer.
“I’m certainly excited about what’s down the road,” Sheffield said. “We’ve got some great pieces that are coming back and we’ve got some great people coming in that have a chance to figure into the equation. And there’s always a spot or two for a possible transfer.
“We’ll get back in January and start seeing where we’re at. When it’s 12 hours after the season it’s hard to look forward. It’s a new group, a new team and there will be excitement and moments of growth for them too. I’m real excited to see what type of team we can put together.”