Unbeaten Badgers volleyball team sweeps Indiana for second straight day

Ashburn, who set a season record with 47 aces as a freshman, was anything but awesome on Friday when she had four service errors with one ace.

“I was just trying to get good hand contact and find that confidence,” Ashburn said. “(Friday) wasn’t a great serving day for me, so today I just wanted to try to help my team out a little more. I know I’m a valuable server on this team and the more pressure I put on them, the easier it is for our other servers and the easier it is for us to come back and attack them.”

Ashburn now has 16 aces for an average of 0.67 per set, on pace to smash her program record of 0.41 as a freshman.

Loberg also had a bounce-back match after recording just four kills with two errors on Friday. Her 14 kills came on the same number of swings, 20, and she had no hitting errors for a personal best .700 hitting percentage.

That was in keeping with the team’s approach to the Big Ten’s back-to-back schedule formula this season.

“We were just playing with some great competitive energy,” Loberg said. “Our goal going into these double weekends is to be better than we were the night before. So we wanted to come in and improve on the things we struggled with (Friday) and I think we did a good job with that.”