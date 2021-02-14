Unbeaten Badgers volleyball team sweeps Indiana for second straight day

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team was having a tough time getting separation from a youthful Indiana team Saturday in Bloomington.
And then Izzy Ashburn took matters into her own hands.
Ashburn had a school record-tying six service aces to provide the spark that lifted the No. 1 Badgers to a 25-23, 25-11, 26-24 sweep of the Hoosiers.
After squeaking out a tough win in the first set, the Badgers were up just 6-5 in the second when Ashburn’s turn to serve came. She put away four consecutive aces to start a seven-point service run that stretched the lead to 13-5. Fittingly, she returned to serve the final two points of the set, including her fifth ace.
“Izzy coming in the second and really flustering them really was a key to the match,” coach Kelly Sheffield said.
The sophomore from Dayton, Minnesota, had another key service run in the third set. She entered with UW leading 12-10 and recorded her sixth ace to start a three-point run that proved vital as the Badgers were pushed to extra points to finish off the match.
The six aces equaled the program record for the 25-point rally era set by Lauren Carlini in 2014.
“Izzy Ashburn was extremely valuable to our team today,” said senior Grace Loberg, who led the UW attack with 14 kills. “She got things going for us a ton in that second set. The confidence she had back there put so much confidence in each of us. She was awesome.”
Ashburn, who set a season record with 47 aces as a freshman, was anything but awesome on Friday when she had four service errors with one ace.
“I was just trying to get good hand contact and find that confidence,” Ashburn said. “(Friday) wasn’t a great serving day for me, so today I just wanted to try to help my team out a little more. I know I’m a valuable server on this team and the more pressure I put on them, the easier it is for our other servers and the easier it is for us to come back and attack them.”
Ashburn now has 16 aces for an average of 0.67 per set, on pace to smash her program record of 0.41 as a freshman.
Loberg also had a bounce-back match after recording just four kills with two errors on Friday. Her 14 kills came on the same number of swings, 20, and she had no hitting errors for a personal best .700 hitting percentage.
That was in keeping with the team’s approach to the Big Ten’s back-to-back schedule formula this season.
“We were just playing with some great competitive energy,” Loberg said. “Our goal going into these double weekends is to be better than we were the night before. So we wanted to come in and improve on the things we struggled with (Friday) and I think we did a good job with that.”
Freshman Devyn Robinson provided 11 kills as the Badgers (8-0) hit .420 for the match.
The Hoosiers (2-6) hit .250 after being held to a negative percentage on Friday.
Wisconsin 25 25 26
Indiana 23 11 24
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Loberg 14-5-2, Robinson 11-1-3, Rettke 8-0-4, Haggerty 5-5-0, Hart 4-1-4, Barnes 0-5-0, Hilley 0-8-1, MacDonald 0-1-0, Hammill 0-0-0, Ashburn 0-1-0, Kraft 0-0-1. Totals 42-27-8.
INDIANA (kills-digs-blocks) — Blackwell 9-1-1, Geddes 8-0-1, Stockham 7-8-0, Edwards 5-0-1, Westbeld 2-3-2, Kjolhede 2-2-2, Zulauf 1-3-0, Oliphant 0-2-0, Armstrong 0-3-0, Fitzner 0-4-0. Totals 34-26-4.
Hitting percentage — W .420, I .250. Aces — W 7 (Ashburn 6), I 5 (Stockham 4). Assists — W 41 (Hilley 38), I 31 (Westbeld 16).