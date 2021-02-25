Unbeaten Badgers volleyball team pauses all activities for 14 days due to COVID-19 cases within the program

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot of interest in jamming a third team into a calendar week,” he said. “I don’t think it makes sense, I don’t think it’s safe for anybody. When you play an opponent you have to have a week where you’re testing. You throw travel in there and it’s just not healthy.

“If there’s a way of making it happen, even if it’s just one match, that would be awesome. Our kids would love it, the fans would love it, both programs would love to do that. Neither program shies away from competition. But neither program is going to make decisions that are bad decisions for the players.

“We were really looking forward to playing Nebraska. There’s so much respect for that program and I was really looking forward to playing them and seeing where we’re at. And then going back and getting in the practice gym afterwards.”

If there’s a silver lining it is the current outbreak in the conference is happening in the middle of the season, leaving all the tournament ambitions intact, at least for the time being. There’s also some comfort in knowing the UW program has plenty of company around the country in dealing with these issues, not only in volleyball but in most every other sport.