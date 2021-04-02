 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unbeaten Badgers sweep Michigan in volleyball regular-season finale
0 comments
topical alert top story

Unbeaten Badgers sweep Michigan in volleyball regular-season finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made the most of its final tuneup Friday afternoon with a convincing sweep of Michigan at the UW Field House.

Seniors Grace Loberg and Dana Rettke each had 11 kills to lead the No. 1 Badgers to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 victory.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Loberg also had a career-high five service aces as the Badgers (15-0) finished with nine as a team.

UW hit .313 for the match, while holding Michigan (4-9) to a .168 percentage. The Wolverines were led by junior Paige Jones with six kills.

The NCAA tournament field will be announced 3 p.m. Sunday, with the tournament starting April 14 in Omaha, Nebraska.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics