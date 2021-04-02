Unbeaten Badgers sweep Michigan in volleyball regular-season finale

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made the most of its final tuneup Friday afternoon with a convincing sweep of Michigan at the UW Field House.
Seniors Grace Loberg and Dana Rettke each had 11 kills to lead the No. 1 Badgers to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 victory.
Loberg also had a career-high five service aces as the Badgers (15-0) finished with nine as a team.
UW hit .313 for the match, while holding Michigan (4-9) to a .168 percentage. The Wolverines were led by junior Paige Jones with six kills.
The NCAA tournament field will be announced 3 p.m. Sunday, with the tournament starting April 14 in Omaha, Nebraska.