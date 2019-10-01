Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... IOWA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 1100 PM CDT. * AT 805 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN IN THE PLATTEVILLE AND PRAIRIE DU CHIEN AREAS, MOVING NORTHEAST. MORE STORMS EXTEND INTO NORTHEAST IOWA AND ARE ALL MOVING TO THE NORTHEAST. REPEATED ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE DODGEVILLE, MADISON, WAUNAKEE AND BLANCHARDVILLE AREAS THIS EVENING. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. IF THE THUNDERSTORMS PERSIST OVER AN AREA, A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MAY BE ISSUED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MADISON, SUN PRAIRIE, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, STOUGHTON, WAUNAKEE, VERONA, OREGON, MCFARLAND, MONONA, MOUNT HOREB, WINDSOR, DODGEVILLE, MARSHALL, MINERAL POINT, DEFOREST, COTTAGE GROVE, CROSS PLAINS, BELLEVILLE AND DEERFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&