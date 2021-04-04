Top-seeded Badgers get first-round bye in NCAA volleyball tournament

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team, which has been ranked No. 1 all season in the coaches poll, received the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

The Badgers will get a first-round bye in the tournament, which will be held entirely in Omaha, Nebraska. They will face the winner of a first-round match between Bowling Green (22-1) and Weber State (18-1). Second-round matches will be played on April 15.

UW was one of six Big Ten Conference teams to receive one of the top 16 seeds in the 48-team field. Also receiving seeds and a first-round bye were No. 3 Minnesota; No. 5 Nebraska; No. 7 Purdue; No. 9 Ohio State; and No. 13 Penn State.

The seeded teams in the Badgers’ portion of the bracket are No. 8 Florida, Ohio State and No. 16 BYU.

The regional semifinals and finals will be played April 18-19. with the national semifinals on April 22 and the championship match on April 24.