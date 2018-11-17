The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is starting to feel comfortable again now that seniors Emily Clark, Annie Pankowski and Mikaela Gardner have re-acclimated following their absence to play in the Four Nations Cup.
Bemidji State will certainly attest to that.
Junior Presley Norby, senior Sophia Shaver and Pankowski scored goals and junior goaltender Kristen Campbell recorded her second shutout in as many days as the top-ranked Badgers defeated the Beavers 3-0 on Saturday at LaBahn Arena to complete a Western Collegiate Hockey Association sweep.
The Badgers (13-1-0, 7-1-0-0 WCHA), who won 5-0 on Friday, limited the Beavers (2-11-1, 2-7-1-0) to 27 shots in the series.
"It was good. It was the first time we've had everyone able to play since nine games ago," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "We had a lot of energy, played six good periods over the weekend, so I'm happy with that."
Pankowski, a forward, and Gardner, defenseman, were on the United States roster as the Americans rolled to a 4-0 record in winning the Four Nations Cup that ended on Nov. 10 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Clark, a forward, played for Canada.
"It's super fun to watch everyone back together," said Campbell, who made 12 saves for her third straight shutout and fourth of the season. "I think that everyone is at a good comfort level knowing that they're back in their spots, and just as a team it'll help us moving forward knowing that everyone is ready to go."
Norby beat a defender and scored her fourth goal of the season 15:32 into the first period.
"I actually got a super nice pass from Mekenzie Steffen on the breakout, and the (defenseman) happened to fall down, and it was a pretty lucky bounce there," Norby said.
Shaver buried a loose puck in front at 18:24 of the first for her third goal of the season and second of the weekend. Pankowski scored her sixth of the year 5:19 into the second period.