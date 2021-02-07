Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team sweeps Rutgers

“I worked on my serve a lot,” she said. “Just mainly going back there and focusing on getting good hand contact because that’s the most important thing. Going back to serve I feel like I have a really positive mindset and know I can put in a ball that will get them out of system. That’s what I’m trying to do every time.”

Loberg had some other points of emphasis after being replaced early in the second set on Friday. After re-watching the match in the morning, she was determined to clean up some things.

“We came in this morning and dissected the film and just looked at things we needed to be a lot cleaner on,” Loberg said. “For me I was getting tooled on the block, which is something that just can’t continue to happen. So that was the main focus of mine going into the game.

“I think we just wanted to come out and play a much cleaner game and also play with more joy and competitive spirit today. I think it’s cool to see that when we struggle on night one that we’re able to pick up what we struggled on and fix it the next night.”

The Badgers (6-0) hit .323 for the match, compared to .293 on Friday, as they reduced their hitting errors from 12 to nine.

They also held Rutgers (1-5) to a .109 hitting percentage, down from .144 in the first match.