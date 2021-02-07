Top-ranked Badgers volleyball team sweeps Rutgers

The toughest part of the day for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team on Saturday may have been sitting through the morning film session.
After dissecting a rather lackluster sweep of Rutgers the previous night, the top-ranked Badgers looked more like their usual selves as they put away the Scarlet Knights 25-13, 25-11, 25-21 at the UW Field House.
“I thought our effort coming out of the gate was a little bit better than what it was (Friday),” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought we moved with a lot more intent. We had a better warmup, just locked in from the beginning. That certainly was an emphasis going into today.”
Unlike the night before when they stumbled out of the blocks, the Badgers jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first set as they put together two 6-0 runs.
Senior Grace Loberg, who led the Badgers with 10 kills, had three aces in a span of five serves to help set the tone for the match.
“She got on a run of points and put constant pressure on them,” Sheffield said. “Sometimes it gets to be difficult to get on runs of points because somebody will go back there and get a couple and then error themselves out. Grace doesn’t do that very much. She’s a player that can go back there and just put ball after ball after ball in there.”
Loberg, who has been in and out of the serving rotation during her career, is hoping to establish herself as a regular behind the line.
“I worked on my serve a lot,” she said. “Just mainly going back there and focusing on getting good hand contact because that’s the most important thing. Going back to serve I feel like I have a really positive mindset and know I can put in a ball that will get them out of system. That’s what I’m trying to do every time.”
Loberg had some other points of emphasis after being replaced early in the second set on Friday. After re-watching the match in the morning, she was determined to clean up some things.
“We came in this morning and dissected the film and just looked at things we needed to be a lot cleaner on,” Loberg said. “For me I was getting tooled on the block, which is something that just can’t continue to happen. So that was the main focus of mine going into the game.
“I think we just wanted to come out and play a much cleaner game and also play with more joy and competitive spirit today. I think it’s cool to see that when we struggle on night one that we’re able to pick up what we struggled on and fix it the next night.”
The Badgers (6-0) hit .323 for the match, compared to .293 on Friday, as they reduced their hitting errors from 12 to nine.
They also held Rutgers (1-5) to a .109 hitting percentage, down from .144 in the first match.
“We didn’t have as many negative blocks today as what we did yesterday, so that was certainly a positive,” Sheffield said. “Probably defended a little bit better in the backcourt. I thought we served the ball pretty aggressively both days, put a lot of pressure on them.”
While he was pleased with step forward his team took Saturday, Sheffield knows there are more steps yet to climb.
“I thought we had a good effort on night two,” he said. “Can we play better? Yeah, absolutely. But you’re probably going to get me to say that no matter who we’re playing.
“The things we were looking to do, the things we were trying to correct and the things we showed on film and discussed last night and today I thought we took a pretty good jump in those areas. And as a coach that’s what you want to see.”
Rutgers 13 11 21
Wisconsin 25 25 25
RUTGERS (kills-digs-blocks) — Kojadinovic 6-8-1, Chitty 0-8-0, DeLo 1-3-0, McNamara 3-1-2, Maksimova 7-8-1, Balyko 0-5-0, Antypa 0-1-0, Cieslik 6-4-0, Grkovic 2-0-0, Painter 0-1-0. Totals 25-39-2.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Barnes 0-11-0, Hilley 1-8-2, Gregorski 0-0-0, Robinson 6-2-2, Ashburn 0-5-0, Rettke 9-0-6, Hart 6-1-1, Loberg 10-8-2, Haggerty 6-5-0, Kraft 2-7-0. Totals 40-47-6.5.
Hitting percentage — R .109, W .323. Aces — R 1 (Kojadinovic), W 8 (Ashburn, Loberg 3). Assists — R 22 (DeLo 11), W 40 (Hilley 29).